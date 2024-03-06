Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Cavaliers 5x All-Star's status revealed against Hawks (March 6)

Donovan Mitchell's left knee injury could potentially sideline the All-Star guard for a longer period than the Cleveland Cavaliers initially anticipated.

The Cavaliers will be playing on the second set of a back-to-back on Wednesday, coming off a 105-104 win over the league-best Boston Celtics without their All-Star guard. The home team came back from a 22-point deficit spearheaded by Dean Wade.

The Cleveland Cavaliers showcased their proficiency from beyond the arc in the final quarter, hitting 8 of 11 attempts, while their bench contributed 28 points. A highlight moment came when Wade dunked a missed layup by Darius Garland, capping off a quarter in which the Cavaliers outscored the Boston Celtics 34-17.

Donovan Mitchell injury update

On Tuesday night, Coach J.B. Bickerstaff shed light on Donovan Mitchell's condition, which the team has identified as a bone bruise.

According to Bickerstaff, the injury developed over time. Donovan, Cleveland's leading scorer who has steered the team through a challenging stretch marked by injuries, was expected to be sidelined for a minimum of three games, including the game against Boston.

Spida will undergo re-evaluation after three games to determine his readiness to return to action.

Updates on his condition and potential return to play may be provided by the team following the Minnesota Timberwolves game on March 8 or after the Brooklyn Nets matchup on March 10.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Although the team has diagnosed Donovan Mitchell with a bone bruise, J.B. Bickerstaff pointed out that the injury developed over the course of several weeks.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced that Spida underwent a medical procedure to receive a platelet-rich plasma injection into his knee.

This treatment took place Monday at a Cleveland clinic. His last game action was a 44-minute performance during a double-overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28.

After that strenuous outing, he was listed as questionable for the Cavaliers' next two games. Throughout this season, Mitchell has missed a total of 14 games due to various illnesses and minor injuries.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Atlanta Hawks game on Wednesday will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series. It will be aired locally on Bally Sports SE-ATL and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial. The tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.