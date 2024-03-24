Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Latest on Cavaliers All-Star's status against Miami Heat (March 24)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without their All-Star Donovan Mitchell in the upcoming marquee contest against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Cavaliers are coming off a tough 104-91 loss to the third-ranked team in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Friday on the road. The loss extended their losing streak to two after the narrow 107-104 defeat against the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

In the month of March, the team has gone 5-7 with a net rating of -2.6, including an offensive rating of 112.4 and a defensive rating of 115.0 on 45.3% shooting from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Donovan Mitchell injury update

Donovan Mitchell’s progress has been significantly set back; exacerbating the situation was a nasal fracture sustained during a game against the Houston Rockets on March 16. As a result, Mitchell underwent a medical procedure, with plans for reassessment scheduled for the following week.

Nevertheless, there seems to be a glimmer of hope for the five-time All-Star. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Mitchell is now 'prioritizing the playoffs' for his comeback.

Expand Tweet

Since the All-Star break's conclusion, Mitchell has participated in just two games before returning to the injury list, leaving the Cavaliers without their star guard. Cleveland has encountered significant challenges in Mitchell's absence, managing a record of 10-11 for the season without him.

After the All-Star break, the Cavaliers struggled without Mitchell, recording a 4-8 record and slipping to the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. The Milwaukee Bucks have overtaken them for the No. 2 spot in the East, with Mitchell's absence cited as a significant factor in Cleveland's slide.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

Donovan Mitchell will sit out Sunday's game due to a fractured nose. In addition to this injury, Mitchell's return, following a seven-game absence caused by a bone bruise and subsequent platelet-rich plasma injection in his left knee, has faced setbacks.

During a collision beneath the basket in the third quarter against the Rockets, Donovan Mitchell sustained a blow to the face that caused him to have a broken nose.

Despite this setback, Mitchell did return to the game, finishing the evening with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. However, his post-game comments suggest his dissatisfaction with the situation.

Expand Tweet

The 27-year-old has shown reduced agility, highlighted by his 9-for-29 shooting performance in his last two games.

With Donovan out, there's an increased reliance on Darius Garland, who is expected to play a pivotal role against the Miami Heat for the Cavs to secure a potential victory.