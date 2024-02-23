Donovan Mitchell Injury Update: Latest on Cleveland Cavaliers star's status against Philadelphia 76ers (February 23)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell missed the first game after the All-Star break with a non-covid illness. He is not yet cleared to play for the team's second night of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers with a questionable tag.

His questionable status means there is no certainty whether he will play or not and it will be a game-time decision.

Moritz Wagner scored 22 points, with his younger brother, Franz, contributing 14, as the Orlando Magic triumphed over Cleveland 116-109 on Thursday night. This victory marked the Cavaliers' third loss in their last 21 games.

Donovan Mitchell injury update

Donovan Mitchell is currently tagged as questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers because of an illness. A final decision on his availability is expected to be made closer to the game's start.

If he doesn't play, it would be his 11th absence this season and his second since Dec. 27. Earlier this season, he missed games due to groin and hamstring issues. With Mitchell, Cleveland has a record of 30-14, but without him, it is 6-4.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs. Philadelphia 76ers

The five-time All-Star has played the 76ers 14 times in his career, going 5-9 in that span. He averaged 22.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in those games, including career-highs of 36 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and four steals against Philly.

In their last matchup on Feb. 12, he ended the night with 36 points, four rebounds, six assists and three steals on 9-of-20 shooting, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc at 44.4%. Cleveland lost the game 123-121.

For the season in 44 games, he has averaged 28.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists with 1.9 steals and 3.3 3-pointers on 47.3% shooting.

Without Mitchell, the Cavaliers would need more production from Caris LeVert and Darius Garland, with Isaac Okoro featuring in the starting lineup and Max Strus sliding to shooting guard.

The Cavaliers have relied heavily on Donovan Mitchell during their impressive stretch of 17-3 in the past 20 games. In the games he didn't not play, they have a net -2.4 rating with a drop in their offensive rating to 116.9 and a defensive rating of 119.3.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

The game between the Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers will be nationally televised on ESPN and locally on NBC Sports Philadelphia and Bally Sports Ohio for home and away coverage. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. EST at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

It will also be available for live-streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV with a free trial, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week.