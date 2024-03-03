Donovan Mitchell playing status: Cavaliers guard remains questionable for key clash vs Knicks (March 3)

Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is yet again listed as questionable for their game against the New York Knicks on Sunday. He was sidelined in the Cavaliers' previous game against the Detroit Pistons.

The All-Star shooting guard was previously unavailable for back-to-back games against the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers on Feb. 22 and 23. He then played three straight games before being listed as out again against the Pistons.

What happened to Donovan Mitchell?

The four-time All-Star is listed on the injury report due to a left knee soreness issue. He previously had a hamstring and groin injury earlier in the season.

There is no clear timeline for how long Donovan Mitchell will be out due to his left knee soreness. He will be working with the team's medical staff to get back into playing condition but the team has not given a definite answer on how many games or weeks he might miss. He may return to action in the Cavs' upcoming game against the Knicks on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell stats vs New York Knicks

The former All-NBA player has played 16 games against the New York Knicks and has averaged 24.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in those matchups.

Sunday's matchup will be the Cavaliers' third encounter against the Knicks with both teams 1-1 against each other for the season.

Mitchell and the Cavaliers had previously faced the Knicks on back-to-back nights in November. In their first meeting, Mitchell registered 26 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals to lead the losing effort for the Cavaliers.

However, Cleveland bounced back to redeem themselves the very next day and defeated the Knicks 95-89. Mitchell tallied 30 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block to lead the Cavs to victory.

Apart from the injuries, Donovan Mitchell is having a solid season leading the Cavaliers. He is averaging 28 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 47.2% from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

The Cleveland Cavaliers (39-20) are second in the Eastern Conference and have won six of their last 10 games. They won their last matchup against the Detroit Pistons on Friday.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks (35-25) are not so far behind the Cavs, occupying the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference. They won just three of their last 10 games and are dealing with a two-game losing streak after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.