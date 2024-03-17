Drake rocks unreleased Nike x NOCTA x L’art de l’automobile outfit at Rockets-Cavs game

Grammy Award-winning rapper Drake was spotted rocking an unreleased Nike x NOCTA x L'art de l'automobile outfit at the Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on Saturday. Drake was sporting a blue racing jacket from his latest collaboration via his Nike sub-label, NOCTA.

Expand Tweet

NOCTA, which stands for "nocturnal creative process" and is derived from the Latin word "nox," is known to combine a sporty look with versatile and functional clothing pieces. It collaborated with L'arte de l'automobile, a French automobile design brand, to create the outfit collection inspired by the realm of racing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Displaying a retro racing aesthetic, the collection is anticipated to deliver a selection of T-shirts and hoodies alongside the below-shown bright yellow tech pants, baseball cap, two-toned sock pack and a collaborative blue racing jacket.

The collection has not yet been officially announced or released, but it is expected to drop later this month.

Drake attends Dillon Brooks' game after dissing him in song

Drake's attendance at the Cavaliers vs. Rockets comes after he apparently dissed Rockets forward Dillon Brooks in the song "Another Late Night" in his latest album "For All The Dogs."

"Shawty rinsin' Dillon Brooks, can't believe this nigga talkin', damn," the lyric reads.

The Canadian rapper allegedly called out Brooks for not choosing him when the players of the Canadian basketball team were asked who their favorite Canadian was among Drake and Ryan Reynolds. All the other players picked Drake, while Dillon Brooks was the sole player going with Ryan.

Watch the moment here:

Saturday's matchup in Houston saw the Rockets winning 117-103 against the Cavaliers, with all five of the Rockets' starters with double-digit points. Jalen Green led Houston to victory, recording 26 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks.

Dillon Brooks registered 12 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the game to contribute to the Rockets' win.

The Houston Rockets climbed to a 32-35 record with Saturday's victory and maintain the 11th spot in the Western Conference, just outside the play-in tournament contention. They have won seven of their last 10 games and are riding a five-game win streak. With 15 games left in the season, they have picked up their stride and are fighting to get into the play-in picture.

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers slipped 42-25 and are third in the Eastern Conference. They seem to be going through a slump, having won four of their previous 10 outings.