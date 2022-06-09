"Draymond has to act like a maniac to be effective against great teams at this point in his career" - Nick Wright minces no words for 3x champ after terrible Game 3 in Finals, says he was subdued after "antics and commentary" in Game 2

Nick Wright highlighted how important it was for Draymond Green to play aggressively, if he was to be effective for the Golden State Warriors. The 32-year-old had a below-par Game 3 where he scored only two points while grabbing four rebounds and three assists before fouling out. With him misfiring, the Boston Celtics were able to dominate the Warriors and eventually grab a 116-100 win.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined to score 56 points on the night, but the Dubs lacked defensive discipline on the night. Draymond Green disrupted the Celtics by bringing in raw physicality in Game 2. However, he was unable to do the same in Game 3, and the result was a disappointing loss for the Warriors.

Post the loss, Nick Wright gave a very sensible analysis of Draymond Green's performance. He sent out a tweet, which read:

"I said it before and I’ll say it again: Draymond *has to act like a maniac* to be effective against great teams at this point in his career. After his antics + commentary in Game 2, he came out tonight and was subdued. The result? 2-4-3 with 2 turnovers and 6 fouls."

With Draymond Green fouling out mid-way through the fourth quarter, the Dubs' chances of a possible comeback also went away. There was an injury scare for Steph Curry, who seemed to be in pain after he found his leg underneath Al Horford. However, the 34-year-old and the team are confident that nothing serious occurred due to the incident.

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Celtics, which is what makes Game 4 a do-or-die affair for the Warriors. Having played in six NBA Finals, Draymond Green and the Dubs are no strangers to situations like these.

Draymond Green is a player that needs to set the tone for them. He will have to have a performance that resonates with what he did in Game 2 of the series. If he is able to do that, the Celtics will have a tough time breaking Green down because, when he is aggressive, his is extremely tough.

Draymond Green shares his take on the performance

2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

Draymond Green holds himself to a high standard as a player. His performance in Game 3 certainly did not match that, and he, more than anyone, was disappointed by it. When asked in his post-game interview about how he felt about the performance, he replied by saying:

"Like sh*t"

Further elaborating on what went wrong for him in the game, Draymond Green said:

"Just think, I never found the rhythm really on both ends of the floor. So, not enough force, but just got to find the rhytmn quicker."

The Celtics now have the advantage, but they still cannot afford complacency. A player like Draymond Green is someone who can bounce back strongly in no time. With a lot at stake, he will certainly have to be at his best in Game 4. The others would also have to lock themselves in as the Celtics will come all guns blazing, trying to solidify their lead in the series.

