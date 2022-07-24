“Draymond Green acknowledged, KD bristled at a lot of Kerr’s coaching… KD is somebody you gotta manage” - NBA analyst says Bob Myers doesn’t want to give Steve Kerr a headache by bringing Kevin Durant back

Since Kevin Durant requested a trade, there have been suggestions for him to return to the Golden State Warriors. Colin Cowherd thinks otherwise, saying the Warriors will not want to deal with Durant's excesses.

There has been chatter about KD rejoining the Warriors, but a recent statement from the organization's general manager, Bob Myers, disproved all rumors. He said:

"I like our team and where it's at. I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.

"It's a good group. We're lucky. It'll be fun to see. We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we're back to being the hunted, which I didn't think we'd be. We'll see. I think we can handle it."

On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the sports analyst reacted to Myers' statement. He believes a reunion is not desirable for the Warriors considering all they had to do to manage KD.

"Some people are high maintenance, and some people are low maintenance, and Steph is really low maintenance, and KD is high maintenance. So, when you coach the Warriors, Steve Kerr acknowledged his last year with KD was not fun. Draymond Green has acknowledged, KD bristled at a lot of Kerr's coaching."

After pointing out that Warriors general manager Bob Myers is a good friend of Kerr and would not like to give him any headache, he continued:

"I think it's a lot of that. We've already seen it. Draymond Green has been quoted saying it was difficult. KD is somebody you've gotta manage. You don't really have to manage Steph Curry. Regardless of who's better, some people are just a lot.

"The Warriors are so good, they can pick and choose now sort of the risks they take. 'Will you fit into our culture?' I just think that's the way it works."

It is worth noting that there have been no reports of the Warriors indicating an interest in pursuing KD. However, they are one of the few teams in the league that can comfortably match the Brooklyn Nets' demands.

Kevin Durant helped the Golden State Warriors win two championships

Stephen Curry (R) and Kevin Durant (L)

Durant's time with the Warriors was a tremendous success, as the All-Star guard helped the team win two consecutive NBA titles. He led them to consecutive victories over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He won the finals MVP award for his contributions.

The Warriors had already defeated the Cavs in 2015. Many would argue that it was an unbalanced series as Cleveland was missing Kevin Love and Kyrie Irving. In 2016, the Cavs pulled off an incredible 3-1 comeback to win the series, becoming the only team in finals history to achieve that.

The need to improve and avoid such a humiliating defeat led the Warriors to KD's doorstep. With Durant, the Warriors defeated the Cavs in the 2017 and 2018 finals with an 8-1 record.

Complex Sports @ComplexSports



Draymond Green talks about the importance of Kevin Durant to the Warriors success in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Finals.



"We would not have beat the Cavs without Kevin."

A reunion would undoubtedly put the Warriors in that realm once again. However, they might not need KD for that as they proved by winning the 2022 NBA championship.

