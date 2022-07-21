“Donovan Mitchell is a young stud in this league” - Draymond Green believes a Donovan Mitchell trade could shake things up, says it’s exciting news

Donovan Mitchell's future has been one of the top storylines of the offseason, and now Draymond Green is discussing the trade rumors.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and his new media have been involved in several offseason discussions. With the possibility of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell's trade growing in prominence, Green is now on the topic.

During a recent podcast episode, Green spoke about how impactful a potential Mitchell trade could be for the NBA.

"The Jazz are now saying that they are open to trading Donovan Mitchell. Kind of boring news because you still want to see the trade go down before you get all excited about it. But it's exciting news because Donovan Mitchell is a young stud in this league, and he's possibly on the move."

Mitchell is one of the top young stars in the NBA today, and most players his age are not available for trade. With Mitchell available for exchange, Green believes his landing with another team could be a significant shakeup.

"Now that can shake up some things because you think of the team that he may get added to, that can get somebody over the hump; adding Donovan Mitchell. So now obviously it depends on what team he goes to."

Green would go on to speak about how a bad team with Mitchell may not be able to get over the hump.

"You can also go to some teams that you can help get further under the hump because they just stink already. Now he'll obviously make them better because he's that good, but some of these teams' rosters just ain't that great. So that is exciting."

Whether Mitchell lands on a good or bad team, his potential and contract mean he can be part of any team's future. Still, Green believes whatever is going to happen will take time.

Draymond Green believes that any high-profile trade for Donovan Mitchell will take time

A potential trade for Mitchell could face the same problems as a trade for Kevin Durant.

While Mitchell is one of the top players available for trade this offseason, a potential deal could be challenging to execute. Green feels a potential Mitchell trade could take as much time as another high-profile trade.

"We'll see what happens, if he'll actually get traded or not, where he'll get traded. Trading for Donovan Mitchell, trading for Kevin Durant, that's not something you wake up tomorrow, and you're like, boop, that's done. Those things take a while when you're trading that level of talent because you want to hear everything."

Given how uncommon it is for stars to be traded with so much time on their contracts, it makes sense that it could take some time.

Ultimately, how exciting the Mitchell situation is will depend on the Jazz's desire and ability to make it happen.

