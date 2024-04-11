Draymond Green Injury Update: Latest on 4x NBA Champion's status against Portland Trail Blazers (April 11)

The Golden State Warriors have listed Draymond Green as questionable in the coming contest against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday for their fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Warriors aiming to sweep them 4-0.

Draymond Green injury update

Warriors forward Draymond Green's playing status is uncertain due to a knee contusion, the timing of which remains unclear. Despite logging over 32 minutes in Tuesday's victory and sinking 5 of 7 from beyond the arc with no reported issues, Green's availability for future games is in question.

Should he miss time, Jonathan Kuminga is poised to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup. Head coach Steve Kerr has recently favored starting Trayce Jackson-Davis, relegating Kuminga to a bench role in the last two games since his return.

Notably, the Warriors' Defensive Rating experiences a noticeable uptick from 110.6 to 115.9 when Green is off the court. The Warriors will continue to monitor Green in the morning shoot-around before confirming his availability against the Blazers so that he doesn’t re-aggravate his injury before they play in the Play-In and potentially the Playoffs.

What happened to Draymond Green?

Draymond Green is ailing with a right knee contusion, reportedly sustained against the LA Lakers. He missed the 109-99 loss to the Dallas Mavericks due to a persistent back injury on March 13.

However, this isn’t his first time being on the injury report due to the right knee woe, as he was previously reported for consecutive games at the start of February before being cleared to play ahead of game time.

He has also dealt with toe, wrist, hip and quadricep injuries this season.

Draymond Green stats vs Portland Trail Blazers?

Green has appeared in 33 games against the Portland Trail Blazers, going 22-11. He has averaged 7.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists with 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks on 41.5% shooting from the field, including 26.7% from the 3-point line and 75.0% from the free-throw line.

Due to suspensions handed by the NBA to Green, he was limited to just one game against the Blazers this season, where he was an assist shy of a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists with two blocks.

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers?

The Western Conference matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland. It will be aired locally on ROOT Sports Plus and NBC Sports Bay Area for home and away coverage.