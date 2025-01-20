Draymond Green Injury update: NBA insider reveals latest status of Warriors forward leg injury

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green suffered a left calf strain on Saturday in a 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards. Green had to exit the game and played only three minutes.

NBA insider Brett Siegel confirmed that Green would miss at least a week of action due to a mild calf strain. Siegel reported on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday the Warriors star underwent an MRI scan on Sunday. The 6-foot-6 forward will be re-evaluated in a week.

The four-time champion has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Green has appeared in 34 games for Golden State, averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 41.5% shooting from the field.

His star teammate, Steph Curry, also exited the game against Washington after colliding with Jordan Poole. Fortunately for the Warriors, Curry's injury isn't as serious as Green's and will play on Monday.

Warriors coach speaks on Draymond Green's absence

While Draymond Green might not be the best offensive player on the team, he still adds depth and value with the little things he does. Coach Steve Kerr addressed the Warriors' offense without Green ahead of their game against Boston.

"When he goes out, we become more traditional. Spread the floor, put shooters out there, dive man. You saw it last game. We ran 51 pick-and-rolls, about double our average. We do morph into a different team," Kerr said via The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Green is the Warriors' floor general and has been for a long time. Despite not being the best outside shooter, the big man forces defenses to spread the floor. The four-time All-Star is famous for setting his teammates free with his screens and ability to direct traffic.

Defensively, he's the team's anchor. Even though he's shorter than most big men, Green can hold his own and even play the center position at times.

For the time being, the Warriors will play four games without Green. In their 2024-25 schedule, Golden State will play against the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and LA Lakers during his absence.

