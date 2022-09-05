Draymond Green, JJ Redick, and more: Listing 5 best podcasters in the NBA

Choosing the best podcasters among NBA players is quite difficult as many of them come up with great content. Fans love these podcasts as they offer a unique perspective and insight into professional basketball.

In today's day and age, setting up a podcast is very easy. That is why some NBA players have decided to take advantage of it and connect with their fans in this unique way.

In this article, we will take a look at the best podcasters in the NBA. The list will only include podcasts hosted by current or former players.

1) The Old Man and the Three by JJ Redick

JJ Redick might be the best podcaster in the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

JJ Redick used to be one of the best 3-point shooters during his basketball career, but he is now one of the best podcasters. "The Old Man and the Three" podcast is very popular and features many other NBA players.

The first episode was released in April 2020 and ever since then, fans have had a chance to enjoy listening to more than 100 episodes.

2) All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson

Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are two NBA champions who decided to try their hand at podcasts after retirement. The first episode was released in October 2019 and the "All The Smoke" podcast has become very popular ever since.

Barnes and Jackson discussed many things on the podcast besides basketball. They also talk about culture, social justice, and even politics.

3) The Draymond Green Show

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors is one of the few active players who have their own podcasts. It is not even a year old, but it's had so many amazing episodes.

Green talks about current events in the NBA and even about his own performances. Unfortunately, the Warriors forward was criticized for the podcast during the 2022 NBA Finals as some people believed that he revealed important information regarding his team.

Green started the "new media" revolution and has strongly opposed the "old media," such as ESPN and their analysts. He's arguably one of the best podcasters and fans are hoping that he continues to make amazing content.

4) Road Trippin' with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye

Richard Jefferson is another former NBA player who's become one of the best podcasters (Image via Getty Images)

Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye both won it all with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. After their basketball careers ended, the two decided to make a podcast and talk about random things.

Eventually, the "Road Trippin'" podcast became so popular that they now release it on a weekly basis. With more than 200 episodes available, fans who haven't discovered the podcast are in for a real treat!

5) No Chill with Gilbert Arenas

Some fans consider Gilbert Arenas the best podcaster in the league (Image via Getty Images)

Gilbert Arenas used to dominate the league and was one of the deadliest shooters during his prime. Unfortunately, a couple of bad decisions have ended his career early, and he now has his podcast.

The "No Chill" podcast is quite popular, even though some of Arenas' takes are not really amazing. He was recently criticized for his comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo, but he doesn't really mind it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav Kholkar