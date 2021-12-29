"I’ve always told people KD is one of the biggest trash-talkers to me since I came into the league" – Draymond Green says of Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is often known for letting his game do the talking for him. But his teammate Draymond Green reveals another side to Durant, that of one of the league’s best trash-talkers.

In a snippet of the upcoming episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” Green was asked to identify the league’s best trash-talker. He chose his former teammate.

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green played together on the Golden State Warriors roster for three seasons from 2016 to 2019. In those years they developed a strong bond.

Responding to the question, Draymond Green first recommended his own name:

“In the league? I think you’re a subscriber to this podcast, and if you are, you get the opportunity to listen to the best trash-talker in the league weekly.”

Green followed that with a snippet of him trash-talking Paul Pierce. Pierce was seated on the bench in a matchup with the LA Clippers. The incident occurred in 2017, when Pierce was getting a farewell tour in his final NBA season.

Green said to Pierce:

“You can’t get no farewell tour. They don’t love you like that; you ain’t got that type of love. You thought you was Kobe (Bryant)?”

In picking someone besides himself as the league’s best trash-talker, Green chose his former teammate Kevin Durant. Green said:

“I think you started to realize it now with like, the more he talks on Twitter or the more he’s caught saying stuff to fans in the stands – KD. I’ve always told people KD’s one of the biggest trash-talkers, to me, since I came into the league.”

Durant and Green even had quite an argument in the 2018-19 season in a game against the LA Lakers. That altercation was reportedly due to Durant not receiving a pass from Green when he wanted it late in regulation time. Both of them are hot-headed; teammates would often see them clash in team practices. Green remembers some moments when Durant would trash-talk the opponent, saying:

“And it would be disrespectful stuff like ‘Ay, who is this?’ KD would turn the dude around trying to look at the back of his jersey, like to see his name on the back”

Green feels that, in most occasions, the receiver of the trash-talking wouldn’t be able to say much in return. Green said:

“Like K would say stuff to people, and you’re like ‘Yo, you Kevin Durant, there’s not really much I can say back.’ And KD got these one-liners like, ‘Oh, he drunk at the bar.’ Like K would hit somebody with a cross, ‘Ay, he drunk at the bar.’”

Green summed up the answer of identifying the league’s best trash-talker by saying:

“And so, I think, if I’m not going with myself, I would have to say KD for sure.”

Durant and Green won two back-to-back NBA championships in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. The Golden State Warriors built a dynasty with Steph Curry, and that was further pushed into greatness by the arrival of Durant. Green learned a lot by having Durant around, even in mental aspects.

Despite their infamous argument in 2018 and Durant’s choice to leave the Warriors, the two have built a good bond.

