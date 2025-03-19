Draymond Green's mother once revealed her history of ejections from games & how she taught her son to trash talk

Draymond Green won't be the first name brought up by basketball fanatics when they talk about the Golden State Warriors dynasty ten years from now. They'll bring up the Splash Brothers duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson or maybe Kevin Durant, who propelled the team to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. However, one person will make sure that Green's name is mentioned, his mother.

Mary Babers-Green is a vocal supporter of her son and she instilled a fiery attitude into Green that has turned him into one of the more controversial yet valuable players in the league. Babers-Green has been her son's loudest supporter throughout his basketball career, even on social media, to the point where she herself has been ejected from games.

In an interview with GQ's Clay Skipper in 2015, Draymond Green's mother revealed that she was thrown out of games because she just couldn't contain her passion or criticism of the coaches and players from the stands.

"I probably got thrown out of four of five games," Babers-Green said.

Babers-Green, who earned the nickname "The Heckler" due to how she conducted herself at the games she attended, worked to make sure that her children carried the same attitude of never backing down as they pursued their goals. She said that she was so hard on both her children and their coaches growing up because she wanted the kids to know that they had the freedom to find their own path.

Instilling that kind of stubbornness has worked out for Draymond Green, who came into the league at a time when teams scouted by position. Green, who is 6-foot-6, entered the league with the "tweener" label. He was too short to be a power forward but also lacked the shooting and ball-handling necessary to be a small forward when he joined the Golden State Warriors in 2012.

The second-round pick worked his way into the team's rotation and was thrust into a starting spot by then-head coach Mark Jackson after All-Star forward David Lee went down with an injury. Green never looked back, building chemistry with Steph Curry and becoming one of the best defensive players in the league. Draymond Green is known for one other thing he got from his mother apart from his attitude, his trash talking skills.

When asked if she spoke to her son while trash talking when she attended his games, Babers-Green said that being her son didn't make Draymond Green immune to her jabs.

"Oh, I talked trash. If he was garbage on the court, I’m yelling, 'Get him off the court! He sucks!' And that’s why I can be in the gym," said Babers-Green on how she approached being at her son's games. "People didn’t mind me raggin’ on their children because I ragged on my own. I didn’t just talk about their child out there stinking up the gym. I talked about my son stinking up the gym too. I kept it one hundred."

Draymond Green's mouth has gotten him into trouble, most recently because of his comments surrounding New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns' decision to step away from the team to attend a funeral. But over the years, his play on the court has more than made up for the negatives that come with his style which includes technical fouls, ejections and the controversies that he stirs up.

"Draymond has always competed against himself. That’s why it’s easy for him to talk trash," the forward's mother said. "'Because I’m not going after you. I’m going after me. It’s what I can do. It’s not what you can do.'"

When Babers-Green was asked if she gave tips to her son about trash talking, she said:

"Well, that’s just growing up in the house."

"Everything," Mary Babers-Green said when asked if the family only talked trash about certain things.

Draymond Green isn't ready to give up on Golden State's golden era just yet

Draymond Green is still one of the top players on the Warriors squad alongside Steph Curry and the newly acquired Jimmy Butler, but the team's age has people wondering if they are legitimate title contenders. Green seems to think so, he claimed that the Golden State Warriors were going to win the championship while speaking at All-Star Weekend.

The Warriors have an uphill climb ahead of them if they want to fulfill Green's claim, but they have been playing very well since bringing in the forward from the Miami Heat. The team is 15-2 with Butler and appears to be hitting its stride at the right time. With 13 games left in the season, the Warriors could easily find themselves hosting a first-round playoff series.

Regardless of where the Warriors finish in the standings, they will be a postseason threat thanks to the experience and swagger their players carry. Draymond Green is at the center of things for the team as their vocal leader, and his mother will support him, ready to talk trash with the best of them.

