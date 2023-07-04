Draymond Green recently signed a new contract to continue his career with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The two players have only played for the Warriors and seem to be tied together for the rest of their careers.

Green has had a front row seat to Curry’s atmospheric rise. He was an eyewitness to Curry’s work ethic and drive to be a champion. He recently spoke out on another aspect of what makes Curry so great and how he ascended to another level.

On Paul George’s podcast, “Podcast P,” Green gave insight to Curry’s behind-the-scenes work. He gave the superstar credit for continuing his progression even though he’s already reached the top.

"I think the change that I've watched him make as far as the weight room goes over the last three years or so,” Green said. “It speaks to his work ethic and who he is because if Steph doesn't get stronger post-2020, he's still shooting the p**s out the ball, but him getting as strong as he's got has actually changed his game – it's actually made him much more effective.”

How hard are Curry's workouts?

Green talked about how adding muscle helped Curry improve his game. The small guard can get through screens and work through defenders easier after getting in the weight room.

"He's in the weight room after shootaround. He's in the weight room before the game. He's doing a full lift after," Green said. "He's in the weight room before practice. He's in the weight room after practice, every single day."

Curry’s workouts are tough. Green said the two-time MVP will work out harder than his teammates even though he’s the team’s superstar.

"You watch this dude work out, man, there's times where a significant part of his workout, he can't shoot a shot unless he can run a full-court sprint,” Green said. “And now you imagine, we all know how good of a shooter Steph is, so we can all imagine the amount of shots you have to shoot to be that great.”

Curry’s workouts are intense and known around the league. Green said Curry often lightens up his workouts when others join him. They must be tough to even intimidate someone like Green.

