“Dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD s**t” - Former All-Defensive player calls out the Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant for their constant back and forth

Kevin Durant has finally made the big decision. The two-time NBA champion will stay with the Brooklyn Nets after a conversation with the team's front office. The Nets will most likely keep him for the remainder of his contract, which is four more years.

Durant has been criticized a lot for his actions, and the latest one is no exception. As soon as the news of the 12-time All-Star staying in Brooklyn broke, he was criticized, both by fans and other players.

Patrick Beverley put Kevin Durant on blast after hearing the news. The Utah Jazz guard doesn't like what his opponent has done, as many other players depend on his decision.

Patrick Beverley @patbev21 🏾 Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang Yal can sit and don’t say nothing but that ain’t cool. It’s dudes with families out here who haven’t got a job because of this KD shit. And to be on and off ain’t cool. Blessing Gang🙏🏾🏀

"Dudes with families out here who haven't got a job because of this KD s**t. And to be on and off ain't cool," Beverly tweeted.

It's not surprising that Patrick Beverley decided to criticize Kevin Durant. After all, the two are very competitive and have had some great battles in the playoffs.

Kevin Durant's actions affected a lot of other players

Beverley was definitely right when he said that Durant's actions affected a lot of players. NBA superstars are paid millions of dollars, which makes things easier for them.

However, there are many players on minimum contracts who have suffered because of Kevin Durant. Many teams have tried to trade for the superstar and refused to make any other moves until the KD drama ended.

Unfortunately, this situation has affected many players around the league who were hoping to earn a roster spot and a valuable contract that would change their lives. Despite the fact that the Nets forward took a while to make up his mind, blaming it all on him is unfair.

Beverley played against Durant twice in the playoffs. He was first defeated in 2013 as Durant's Oklahoma City Thunder defeated his Houston Rockets in seven close games.

Beverley, however, was with the Los Angeles Clippers when they were eliminated by the Golden State Warriors and Durant in 2019. The Clippers lost the series in six games as Durant averaged 35 points in the series.

Both players were ejected in the first game of the series and this is what sparked a rivalry between them. In the end, it was Durant who was victorious.

Durant will stay in Brooklyn

After conversations with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks, and Steve Nash, Kevin Durant has decided to stay with the Brooklyn Nets. Considering that he has four more years left on his contract, we can expect him to play through it.

It will be interesting to see what success the Nets can have next season. Kyrie Irving and Durant are both incredible basketball players who could make big things happen.

ESPN @espn Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. Breaking: Kevin Durant has reached an agreement with the Nets to stay in Brooklyn, the team announced. https://t.co/q1rQn1bG7D

After a horrible season and a first-round sweep, the Nets are looking to bounce back and have a deep playoff run next year. Will they achieve a lot of success? Only time will tell.

