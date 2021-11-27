Duke Blue Devils vs Gonzaga Bulldogs features Paolo Banchero vs Chet Holmgren: Here's what you need to know about the potential 2022 NBA draft prospects

The Duke Blue Devils and Gonzaga Bulldogs are preparing for their much-anticipated showdown Friday night in Las Vegas. Although the game features two top five teams, college basketball fans aren't the only ones who are going to be watching this one closely.

NBA executives and scouts will have their attention focused on a pair of freshman who are projected to be the top two selections in the 2022 NBA draft.

Chet Holmgren of No. 1 Gonzaga (6-0) and Paolo Banchero of No. 5 Duke (6-0) are physically imposing specimens who can dominate a game in different ways. After being two of the top high school prospects, both have delivered so far this year.

Let's take a look at what makes each prospect so special.

Who is Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren?

Gonzaga freshman forward Chet Holmgren has been buzzing in NBA draft circles

Points 17.0 Rebounds 5.5 Assists 1.0 Blocks 3.5 Steals 0.5 Field Goal % 76.5% Three-Point % 50.0% Free Throw % 80.0%

Holmgren entered the season as the favorite to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. So far, the 19-year-old forward has dominated either side of the floor with his length and quickness. Listed at 7-foot, 195 pounds, Holmgren makes up for his thin frame with a tenacious mentality and is fearless when it comes to battling inside.

What makes Holmgren special to NBA scouts is his ability on defense. He's one of the more gifted shot-blockers in recent years. In high school, he averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 4.7 blocks per game and was named the consenus number one recruit in the nation.

Holmgren also stands out with his movement on the court. He has the ability to score at multiple levels, including a smooth shooting stroke from 3-point range.

This will be the first true test for Holmgren to see what he can do against a top-tier opponent like Duke.

What about Duke freshman Paolo Banchero?

Duke freshman forward Paolo Banchero continues to impress NBA Draft scouts

Points 17.8 Rebounds 8.0 Assists 2.0 Blocks 0.7 Steals 1.5 Field Goal % 54.9% Three-Point % 31.3% Free Throw % 85.7%

While Holmgren stands out with his length and shot-blocking ability, Duke's Banchero impresses with his power and offensive versatility. Banchero, who was ranked fourth overall out of high school by ESPN, is averaging 17.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game at Duke.

ESPN @espn Paolo Banchero is too smooth 🥶 Paolo Banchero is too smooth 🥶 https://t.co/0VyB5X7J7b

Unlike Holmgren, Banchero stands out with his strength and physical frame. The 18-year-old forward is listed at 6-10, 250 and can be difficult for opposing defenders inside. He's also a fluid athlete with great footwork who can space the floor with his arsenal of offensive weaponry around the perimeter. Although his 3-point percentage (31.3%) doesn't jump out, he has the ability to space the floor.

Banchero averaged 22.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.6 blocks per game as a high school senior and was selected for the McDonald's All-American game and Jordan Brand Classic.

The battle between power and length

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero will be motivated to prove his worth tonight

Friday night's showdown between Duke and Gonzaga will provide an early look at the top two prospects in the upcoming draft class who may spend the majority of the game going toe to toe.

Scouts will want to see if Holmgren can withstand the physical nature of Duke to overcome any concerns about his holding up in the NBA. Banchero will be watched closely to see what the talented offensive forward can do against one of the top defensive units in Gonzaga.

