“Durant can say this is a decision that was out of my hands, they just came and got me” - Zach Lowe says the Golden State Warriors can never be ruled out in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant has left the NBA world in turmoil in the wake of his staggering decision to hand in a trade request. The 12-time NBA All-Star took the league by storm with his decision.

Durant, who has been linked to numerous franchises since then, does not yet have any concrete information regarding where his upcoming campaign will be played.

The former MVP has four years remaining on his contract. Hence, if his trade hopes do not come to fruition, KD will have no choice but to stay back at Brooklyn Nets.

The two-time NBA champion's decision to move on from New York has left people wondering about his future. Durant has allegedly handed a specific list of teams that he would like to be traded to (teams he feel can realistically help him win another NBA gold).

However, reports have also emerged that a move to Durant's former home, the Golden State Warriors, shouldn't be ruled out, despite the unlikeliness of the trade.

Speaking about the scenario, Zach Lowe of ESPN shared his perspective on why a Golden State Warriors and Kevin Durant reunion shouldn't be ruled ou. He also spoke about why a fresh allegiance could bode well for the pair.

Lowe stated:

"Of course they're interested. It's Kevin Durant. And to Brian's point about the four year contract, teams are looking at this as, he's 34 year's old. He's had a couple of major injuries in his career. The first two years we're confident in getting peak Kevin Durant.We got to be able to win the title in those first two years, have a good shot at it. The next two we'll see how it ages."

Lowe went on to add:

“Durant can say ‘this is a decision that was out of my hands, they just came and got me, let’s go hoop”

The allegiance between Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors

Houston Rockets v Golden State Warriors - Game Five

The Durant-Warriors coalition gave birth to a modern era of basketball that involved superstars collaborating to fulfill their aspirations of winning an NBA championship.

In retrospect, the association heralded an unprecedented era of dominance. The duo went on to make the NBA Finals in all three years of Durant's tenure in the Bay Area.

To no one's surprise, the franchise would go on to decimate their competition in the postseason in all three years. The Warriors went on to claim two championships in 2017 & 2018, with KD at the helm.

The Warriors eventually lost out on a third, as well as a three-peat opportunity to etch their name in basketball folklore in 2019. Unfortunately it majorly happened due to injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

Now that the Warriors have established a young core around the 'Big Three', a reunion between the two seems unlikely as of now.

Yet, despite the odds being slim, a trade to the 'Dubs' should not be ruled out. The alliance could once again lay waste to the NBA, as proved before.

