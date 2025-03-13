Dwight Howard, entering the 2010's, was the NBA's premier defensive center and the centerpiece of the Orlando Magic's success. While we all know how injuries and career missteps kept him from reaching his highest potential, one can only imagine how differently things could've unfolded, if he joined the Miami Heat as a big three with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

While Chris Bosh did take the big man spot and form the Miami "Heatles" with James and Wade, replacing Bosh with Howard could have formed an even scarier trio and could have arguably made it the most top-heavy roster of all-time.

On the "Above the Rim" podcast with former Heat guard Mario Chalmers, Howard and Chalmers revealed that the formation of a big three of Howard, James and Wade was something that was discussed internally. Howard even tweeted his take on this after the episode was aired:

"This would've been crazy." Howard tweeted

Though the exact timeline of this plan remains unclear, it would have united three of the top 7 players in MVP voting on the same team. It truly would have been crazy in Miami had this been the big three instead of the LeBron, Wade and Bosh trio that still won two championships during their four years together.

"I heard about it maybe one time," said Dwight Howard to Chalmers' revelation about Heat's attempt to acquire him

While Dwight Howard still pushes it as a casual what-if, stating that he had only heard about such a team-up once, Chalmers suggested that it was more serious than what Howard makes it to be:

"I heard about it just like everybody else. Ay they want you to come to Miami. The f**k. When I was in Orlando" said Dwight Howard

Unlike Chris Bosh or LeBron James, Howard wasn't a free agent at the time, and it would have been considerably difficult for Miami to get Howard then. In reality, this may have just been a conversation that never took off beyond that. But with Howard indulging the what-ifs, fans are left to think how a trio of James, Wade and Howard would have obliterated the NBA in the 2010s.

