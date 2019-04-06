×
Dwight Howard Future: The 3 options Dwight Howard is facing this summer

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Feature
74   //    06 Apr 2019, 21:58 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

During the first half of his career, Dwight Howard enjoyed a sustained period of success as the focal point of a high-flying Orlando Magic team, however, since leaving for the Lakers in 2013, Howard's career has been in a slow decline.

Howard's much-anticipated move to the Lakers lasted less than 12 months, as the center refused to re-sign with the team following a season filled with feuds and disagreements with Kobe Bryant. His subsequent three-year spell with the Rockets was solid, although after falling out with James Harden, Howard has found himself on three different rosters in as many years.

Both Atlanta and Charlotte discarded Howard after just 12 months, and while he joined the Wizards last summer, injuries have restricted him to less than ten appearances. Due to Howard's history and current lack of fitness, his future in the NBA is in doubt, and as we approach the offseason, there are three ways that this summer could play out for the former All-Star.

#3 Howard finds himself into a similar scenario to Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony has struggled to find a team since being waived by the Bulls
Carmelo Anthony has struggled to find a team since being waived by the Bulls

Howard will definitely get paid for the 19/20 season, although there are no guarantees that he will see any time on the court. In recent years, teams have been increasingly willing to buy out the contracts of highly paid veterans, and with just one year left on Howard's contract, the Wizards may explore this option.

This would put Howard in a similar position to which Carmelo Anthony has faced throughout 2019. The similarities don't end there, as Anthony and Howard are both fading former All-Stars, whose games have aged extremely poorly in the increasingly positionless era of the NBA. Due to Anthony's failure to find a new team over the last five months, Howard's prospects don't look great.

