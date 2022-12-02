Recent news has come out regarding Dwyane Wade cheating on his wife, Gabrielle Union. The two have been married since 2014, and have one child together.

Recently, Gabrielle Union came out with a book titled "You Got Anything Stronger?" In there, she wrote about Dwyane Wade cheating and having a baby with another woman.

“In 2013, before we were married, Dwyane had a baby with another woman,” Union wrote in her new memoir.

“It should go without saying that we were not in a good place in our relationship at the time that child was conceived. But we were in a much better place when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers who I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma.

I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. But truth matters.”

Dwyane Wade cheating incident had minimal effect on relationship with Gabrielle Union

First off, Gabrielle Union should be applauded for speaking out on this situation. It must not have been easy to bring back memories of Dwyane Wade cheating on her, let alone put it in a book for the world to read.

Antoher thing Union should receive credit for is how she handled all this. Most relationships likely would have met their end, but not her and Wade. Seeing how close they are now after something like this is a testament to the bond they share. it's worth noting that after this scandal, Wade and Union still tied the knot a year later.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are as close as ever

To this day, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union are one of the NBA's top power couples. While he was still playing for the Miami Heat, she was regularly courtside cheering him on.

If there were any doubts about them still not being close, Union's last birthday put them to rest. Wade went above and beyond to surprise his wife and got a tattoo of her initials as a gift. Union filmed her instant reaction and said it was one of the best gifts they ever received.

Wade and Union have clearly been through a lot in their time together, but managed to come out on the other side still happy and together.

Poll : 0 votes