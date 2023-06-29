LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were a part of one of the most covered teams in sports history when they teamed up on the Miami Heat. The two took plenty of opportunities to fool around and show off their personalities.

In 2010, when James decided to take his talents to South Beach, Wade and him became fast friends. In a throwback video, Wade is seen messing with his then-new teammate James after a preseason practice.

James can be seen sitting courtside with multiple ice packs on his legs. He is clearly shown recovering after assumingly a tough workout.

Wade then comes into the picture and begins messing with James. He calls him out for his multiple ice packs.

“Yo, what are you doing? What is all that?” Wade said. “You got all that ice on like you 35. Look at all this ice he got on man. Where’s your birth certificate at? I get to figure out how much he weighs, how old he really is now that we’re teammates.”

How did Dwyane Wade and LeBron James play together?

The two players had a great run in Miami. They took the Heat to four straight NBA Finals. They won two of them in 2012 and 2013.

James has since added two more titles on his own with Cleveland and Los Angeles. Wade won a title in Miami in 2006 before James arrived.

James of course famously takes extreme care of his body and started young. He reportedly spends a million dollars per year on taking care of his body. He has his own cryo chamber in his house and has cold plunge pools always available.

Before getting to Miami, LeBron James had already played 548 games and that excludes five playoff runs with Cleveland. He has only added to those totals, and played more playoff games than any other player in NBA history.

The icing and extra body care seems to be paying off as James continues to play basketball despite being 38 years of age. Wade retired from the NBA in 2019.

LeBron James hinted at retirement following the Lakers' elimination in the playoffs. Recent reports say the Lakers expect him to return for his 21st season.

