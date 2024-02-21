Early 2024 NBA Playoffs Predictions: Top 8 seeds in Eastern Conference

Now that the All-Star weekend has concluded, fans can expect teams with postseason aspirations to elevate their game for the push into the NBA Playoffs. The top of the Eastern Conference looks secure with the Boston Celtics unwilling to give an inch of ground but the teams behind them should have an interesting playoff race.

For example, some teams like the Philadelphia 76ers are dealing with injuries that can derail their plans. Meanwhile, teams like the Miami Heat might climb the standings with several of their players looking healthier for the second half of the season.

The push for the NBA Playoffs begins soon and here is a prediction of how the Eastern Conference might look like.

NBA Playoffs prediction: Top 8 seeds in the Eastern Conference

#1 Boston Celtics (currently 1st)

The No. 1 Celtics have two superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown which makes them difficult to beat. They also have one of the deepest and most talented supporting casts that have allowed them to secure the top spot in the East.

Due to their roster composition and consistent play, they are unlikely to surrender the number 1 seed for the upcoming NBA Playoffs.

#2 Cleveland Cavaliers (currently 2nd)

The Cavaliers are surging right now, winning nine of their last ten before the All-Star weekend. They have found their groove offensively and it's hard to imagine a team slowing them down.

The Cavs will take the momentum they earned pre-All-Star break and carry it toward the postseason push to maintain their current place in the Eastern Conference.

#3 New York Knicks (currently 4th)

Jalen Brunson is on an absolute tear right now and has helped keep the No, 4 Knicks dominant despite Julius Randle's absence. Once Randle returns, the team will be even harder to stop.

Aside from the play of their star, the team's front office also made great moves prior to the trade deadline. These factors should propel the Knicks to the third seed once the NBA Playoffs begin.

#4 Milwaukee Bucks (currently 3rd)

Doc Rivers has had an abysmal start as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach, going 3-7 in his first 10 games with the team. Right now, it's easy to write them off but they have the star power to stay competitive and remain in the top half of the Eastern Conference's seeding once the NBA Playoffs come around.

There are some growing pains to be expected with the sudden change in the team's structure. However, Rivers' experience along with the Bucks' star power shouldn't be counted out.

#5 Miami Heat (currently 7th)

The Miami Heat was hampered by injuries early in the season. However, with the players beginning to look healthier, they could take some teams by surprise and climb higher for a guaranteed spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Aside from that, Erik Spoelstra's ability to make adjustments shouldn't be underestimated. He is one of the best coaches in the NBA right now and he can create schemes to ensure the Heat avoid having to go through the Play-In tournament.

#6 Indiana Pacers (currently 6th)

The Indiana Pacers could be just a season or two away from becoming legitimate contenders. Aside from the rise of Tyrese Haliburton and the acquisition of Pascal Siakam, the development of Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith should propel them forward.

For now, they are likely going to enter the NBA Playoffs as the sixth seed behind the stellar play of their young stars.

#7 Philadelphia 76ers via Play-in (currently fifth)

This might be a hot take but the Philadelphia 76ers won't be able to hold on to their current position as they are dealing with several injuries including the one to Joel Embiid's left meniscus.

They should be able to remain within the top eight and make the NBA playoffs but they will have to fight for it in the Play-in tournament. The good news is that Embiid could return in the playoffs to guide his team to a deep run.

#8 Orlando Magic via Play-in (currently eighth)

The Orlando Magic have looked like a very exciting team this season as their young players learn to play together. What will allow them to power their way through to the NBA Playoffs is their stellar defense which is currently ranked fifth in the league.

They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or the Chicago Bulls in the Play-In but the Magic have a more cohesive unit than either of those teams. This cohesion should allow them to enter as the eighth seed in this year's playoffs.