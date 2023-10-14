"Early dck riding": Fans roast ESPN after sharing LeBron James' eating sushi during Lakers-Warriors preseason game

ESPN was on the receiving end of creative roasts from fans after showing on air LeBron James eating sushi during the Los Angeles Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors. Many saw it as the network once again giving ‘The King’ and his team undue attention.

The clip was from the second preseason game of the Lakers this year against the Warriors on October 13 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In the video, he came out for the second half in street clothes and eating sushi.

Fans immediately jumped on ESPN for the video clip, taking to the comments section of X (formerly Twitter). Here are what some of them had to say:

@HonourTheGift wrote: Early dck riding for ESPN

@kennethskates wrote: Shouldn’t even be a post

@forthesp0rts wrote: Dude sits down = “Omg, hurry up and make a post!!!!”

@curgoattt wrote: We posting Bron eating now?

@PottedPlant4Tua wrote: i cannot believe that this is post-worthy and news -worthy now.

@Amar_41 wrote: ESPN posted this?

@michaelisracing wrote: If you tweet him having a dump I'm unfollowing.

@nickcapalot11 wrote: no way you're posting lebron eating food. Jesus christ man

LeBron James played 18 minutes in the first half of the game, finishing with 12 points and five assists.

Taurean Prince led the Lakers charge with 17 points, with Austin Reaves and Anthony adding 16 and 13 points, respectively. Christian Wood also had 13, while D’Angelo Russell finished with 12 markers. They, however, lost 129-125.

The Lakers next play against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 15 before finishing their preseason assignments against the Phoenix Suns on October 19. They begin their regular season campaign on October 24 against reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets.

LeBron James reverts to #23 for the upcoming NBA season

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has decided to revert to #23 in the upcoming NBA season in place of #6 out of respect for league legend and former Boston Celtics great Bill Russell, who passed away last year.

The 19-time NBA All-Star wore jersey #23 in his first seven years in the league while with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He changed it to #6 when he moved to the Miami Heat in 2010. After winning two titles in South Beach, LeBron James went back to Cleveland in 2014 and once again picked up his original number.

In his first two and a half years with the Lakers, beginning in 2018, he sported #23 until midway into the 2020-21 season, when he changed it to #6.