Early predictions for the Top 5 of the 2022 NBA Draft Class ahead of March Madness

March Madness is just around the corner in the world of college basketball and that means the 2022 NBA Draft is also inching closer with each passing week. A number of prospects around the country have already started to shine on the court this season. With the NCAA tournament fast approaching, NBA scouts and team personnel around the league will be paying close attention to the performances of some of the top young players in the world.

The NCAA season has started to go through its conference play these past couple of weeks. It's a good time of the year for college players around the country to start making a case for themselves and elevate their stock for the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft. Several players have begun to see their value rise and we are getting an idea of who might hear their names called early on draft night.

Who Are the Early Candidates for the Top 5 of the 2022 NBA Draft?

Auburn forward Jabari Smith Jr continues to buzz in the college basketball world

The 2022 NBA Draft class is shaping up to be one that is "top-heavy." While there are still plenty of questions regarding the overall depth of the class, there's a slate of players that are becoming favorites to be selected in the Top 5. Here's a look at early predictions for five players who could end up near the top of the upcoming NBA Draft.

#5 Johnny Davis, Wisconsin

Wisconsin sophomore Johnny Davis has been one of the most impressive players in college basketball

One of the most impressive players in college basketball this year has been Wisconsin Badgers sophomore, Johnny Davis. After coming into the preseason as a potential first-round pick, Davis' name has been one of the most talked about in NBA Draft circles and has found himself in the conversation to be a top five pick in the upcoming draft.

After averaging just 7.0 points per game as a freshman, Davis took off in his second year. Currently, the 6'5" wing player is averaging 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 43.8% from the field.

#4 Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey has been impressive this year

Many were pleased when Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey announced he would return to the team for his sophomore year. After playing impressively during the second half of last season, Ivey was quickly trending upwards as a breakout star in his second year. The 6'4" guard has been absolutely sensational for Purdue and has dazzled basketball fans with his combination of quickness and elite explosiveness.

Ivey has now become a favorite to hear his name called near the top of the upcoming draft and teams will be fascinated with his ability to takeover a game at any moment. The Purdue sophomore is currently averaging 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 48.5% from the field and 42.4% from downtown.

