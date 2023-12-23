"Embiid & Maxey better": Fans drown in tears as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray feast for 63

The Denver Nuggets faced off against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Friday night. The Nuggets won the game 122-117, largely thanks to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray's impressive performances.

Jokic had 31 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks, while Murray had 32 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Jokic shot 12-of-17 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the free-throw line. While Murray shot 11-of-19 from the field, 4-of-6 from 3-point range, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Fans were in awe of Jokic and Murray's performance, some even hating them for their dominance. X/Twitter had praised the duo, with many fans calling them incredible and some feeling hurt:

Jokic and Murray's performances were crucial in securing the win for the Nuggets. The defending champions improved to 20-10, while the Nets fell to 13-15. The Nets were without Ben Simmons and Lonnie Walker IV due to injuries. The Nuggets will face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday night, while the Nets will host the Detroit Pistons.

Nikola Jokic's MVP season and Denver Nuggets' title defense

The team is looking to defend their first title in franchise history. Nikola Jokic has been a critical player for the Nuggets, putting up MVP-like numbers. He has averaged 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game, leading his team in steals. Jokic is the first player in NBA history to lead a team in points, rebounds, assists and steals per game since Russell Westbrook and Giannis Antetokounmpo did so in 2016-17.

The Nuggets' success this season will depend on their health and the performance of their key players, including Jokic. The team has had some injuries, with Vlatko Cancar out indefinitely due to knee surgery. Aaron Gordon has also been listed as a game-time decision due to a heel injury.

The Nuggets must stay healthy and continue to play at a high level to defend their title.

Several key factors have contributed to their success. One of the most significant factors is the team's genuine team-first philosophy, which has helped them play convincingly.

The team has shown unwavering faith in coach Michael Malone, who has led them to success despite a lack of playoff appearances in his initial three seasons.