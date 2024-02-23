"Enjoy y'all last win": Steph Curry's bold proclamation to Boston Celtics mid-NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry isn’t known for being overly demonstrative on the court. However, according to former Boston Celtics forward Juwan Morgan, the two-time MVP made a bold proclamation to Boston’s bench midway through the 2022 NBA Finals.

On the “Run your Race” podcast with five-year NBA veteran Theo Pinson, Morgan recounted his 2022 finals experience. Pinson asked Morgan if Curry trash-talked the Celtics during the six-game series that saw the Warriors win 4-2 to secure their fourth title since 2015.

Morgan highlighted the 10-time All-Star’s unwavering confidence, even when Golden State trailed 2-1. According to the 26-year-old, during Boston’s 116-100 Game 3 home win, Curry approached the Celtics’ bench to inform them that their title hopes were over.

“Everybody else was paying attention to the court, but it was like me, Malik Fitts, Nik Stauskas, maybe Payton [Pritchard] heard it, and Matt Ryan. So, we were sitting there, and he looked and he was just like, ‘Enjoy y’all last win.’ That was Game 3,” Morgan said.

Morgan added that he was in disbelief, as his team had command of the series up 2-1 with Game 4 coming at home. However, Curry ultimately proved to be correct in his assertion that the Celtics would not win another game.

“I was like, ‘Us? It’s 2-1, what do you mean?’” Morgan said. “I’m sitting here like, ‘What side am I [on]? I need my ring sized.’ Yeah, nah, went quiet.”

Steph Curry led Warriors to three straight wins to secure 2022 NBA title over Celtics

Following Steph Curry’s bold proclamation, the Warriors secured a 107-97 Game 4 road win to tie the 2022 finals 2-2. Curry dropped a game-high 43 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and seven 3-pointers on 53.8% shooting.

According to Juwan Morgan, the four-time NBA champion’s Game 4 performance was the greatest he’s ever witnessed.

“Yeah, for sure,” Morgan said.

The Warriors subsequently won Game 5 at home 104-94 to take a 3-2 advantage heading back to Boston. After that, they closed out the Celtics on the road in Game 6, winning 103-90.

“For everything we threw at them, it was like they had an answer for it,” Morgan said. “And nine times out of 10, that answer was just Steph.”

After closing out Boston, Steph Curry’s dominant series resulted in him taking home his first finals MVP. Over six games, he averaged 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 5.2 3-pointers per game on 48.2% shooting.

