ESPN hides Kyrie Irving’s blunt reaction to Tuohy controversy after he calls out “Blind Side” movie

Kyrie Irving, like many fans, was shaken by a statement from the main character in the Oscar-winning movie, "The Blind Side."

The 2009 movie is about an orphan, Michael Oher, who grew up without a stable home, and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the woman who adopted Oher and taught him football. The movie was an inspiration to many, until this statement by Oher in his memoir "I Beat the Odds":

"They explained to me that (a conservatorship) means pretty much the exact same thing as 'adoptive parents,' but that the laws were just written in a way that took my age into account."

Oher also said that he received no monetary benefits from the movie, although the Tuohy family did and is seeking to end the conservatorship that the family has over him.

Kyrie Irving replied under ESPN's original tweet, which was promptly hidden

Here is the tweet by the Dallas Mavericks star that was taken down.

Irving got in trouble last season for sharing a link to an antisemitic film.

Could this be the reason why ESPN hid the tweet from their thread? Or is it just its Twitter policy to have no cussing allowed on the threads?

While it could be the latter, ESPN has been lax in enforcing its policy, because there have been many a tweet that have escaped their vigilant eye with much more profanity than what Kyrie Irving used.

Fans have since then forgotten the main story, and have risen to comment on the hidden tweet. Here are a few of them:

But one fan had took ESPN's side:

Whether Kyrie Irving's tweet was hidden because of ESPN's rules or it was taken down because of his history with movie tweets, no one knows.

