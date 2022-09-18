“Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head” - Draymond Green claims he is treated ‘differently’ by the referees in NBA

aymond Green does not always play by the rules. He's been involved in many controversial incidents during his NBA career, which is why his reputation has taken quite a hit.

The Golden State Warriors forward believes that NBA referees treat him differently when it comes to calls. It's hard to disagree with Green, but NBA fans have little to no sympathy for him as he's made a lot of uncalled-for moves.

The four-time NBA champion recently appeared on the "Checc'n In" podcast where he spoke about the different treatment he gets from referees.

"There’s Draymond Green rules,” Draymond Green said. “There’s 100 percent Draymond Green rules.

Evan Mobley did the same exact thing and kicked LeBron in the head, ain’t nobody talking about wanting to kick him out, ain’t nobody talking like it was [on] purpose.”

Green tried to throw the Cleveland Cavaliers rookie under the bus for his kick on LeBron James during their March 21 game. The Los Angeles Lakers won the game and James had a 38-10-12 triple-double, despite the kick.

Draymond Green is not happy with the way NBA referees treat him

Evan Mobley's kick was simply unsportmanlike. It was not acceptable, yet no one asked for the rookie's suspension. While no one knows Mobley's true intentions, it wouldn't be surprising if he kicked LeBron on purpose.

Whenever Green does something like that, however, it seems that every NBA fan is seen calling for his head.

Mobley had a very successful rookie campaign and landed a spot on the All-Rookie team. However, the LeBron incident was unnecessary and will definitely serve as a precedent in case the young star does it again.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green won his fourth championship ring this year, but after a lot of personal fouls committed by him. The defensive specialist led the league with 87 personal fouls during the playoffs and was fouled out twice against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

If it wasn't for his incredible skills, the Warriors wouldn't have won it all. However, he was criticized for his on-court behavior multiple times during the series and Warriors fans wanted him to calm down.

Green and LeBron

One of the worst technical fouls Draymond Green has ever received took place during the 2016 NBA Finals. With a 10-point lead in Game 4 and a 2-1 series lead, the Warriors were in a great spot against the Cavaliers and LeBron James.

However, Green got into an altercation with James with less than three minutes left in the game. He was given a technical foul and suspended for Game 5. The Warriors ended up winning the game, but they lost the next three.

The Cavaliers and LeBron bounced back, making a historic comeback and beating Golden State after being down 1-3 in the series.

Draymond's suspension played a huge role in this comeback and one has to wonder if the Warriors would have ended the series in Game 5 if it wasn't for his indiscretion.

