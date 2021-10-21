"Ever? Wow" - James Harden can't believe he's on NBA's official list of 75 greatest players ever

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets is one of the greatest players of his generation. He turned into one of the greatest ever when the NBA included him in their 75th Anniversary Team.

As part of the league's celebration of their 75th annniversary, the NBA will release their list of the 75 greatest players. The first batch was released on Tuesday, October 19th, which included current players such as James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

When Harden was told about his inclusion, the 2018 NBA MVP was in disbelief. He had to ask the reporter twice if it was the greatest ever list. Watch the clip below for The Beard's reaction.

At 32, James Harden is a former MVP and a nine-time NBA All-Star. He also made the All-NBA First Team six times and was the 2012 Sixth Man of the Year. One of the greatest offensive players ever, Harden is a three-time scoring champion and one-time assists leader.

Now, part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, James Harden's legacy is secured. The only thing missing from his resume is an NBA championship. He has a chance to win that this season with the Brooklyn Nets.

James Harden not planning on leaving Brooklyn despite not signing an extension

The Brooklyn Nets failed to sign James Harden to an extension this offseason. Harden has a player option at the end of the season. He can either opt out and become a free agent or opt in and sign a monster four-year, $227 million deal. If Harden signs that contract, he becomes the first NBA player to have a salary of $60 million in one season.

It also seems like Harden is happy in Brooklyn. The Nets are the favorites to win the NBA championship this season, even without Kyrie Irving. Harden and Kevin Durant are a deadly combination, and the team's depth is one of the best in the league.

James Harden also clarified that he does not plan on leaving the Nets. He is just focused on the task at hand and not worried about his next contract.

“Honestly, I’m just focused on getting healthy, getting my body right and then preparing for a great season. The contract, the money is going to be there. I’m not planning on leaving this organization and the situation that we have. So my focus, honestly, is just focus on the season and then winning the championship,” Harden said.

