“Every night clubs needs a bouncer” - Colin Cowherd says Draymond Green’s value to the Warriors is indisputable, says they have the best defense since Tim Duncan’s Spurs with Green on the floor

Draymond Green has been one of the most valuable assets on the Golden State Warriors' roster. Throughout his career, Green has cemented himself as a versatile player. It's part of the reason why the Warriors have been able to win numerous NBA championships over the years.

While Green is never going to be known for his offensive output, his impact on both sides of the floor cannot be overstated. Green has become one of the league's top defensive players. His determination and basketball IQ have set the tone for the Warriors over the years.

According to recent reports, Green is hoping to sign a hefty extension with Golden State. On "The Herd," analyst Colin Cowherd said he believes Green's value to the Warriors is "indisputable."

"Draymond Green is the Warriors, and he allows them to be a lot of things. ... His value to the Warriors is indisputable. Every night club needs a bouncer. Every finesse team needs a tough guy. ... The Warriors defense is as good as any in the league, dating back to Tim Duncan's Spurs in 2004, when he's on the floor."

Draymond Green hopes to sign extension with Golden State Warriors

The recent reports of Draymond Green wanting an extension will draw plenty of conversation in the basketball world. With the Golden State Warriors continuing to develop an impressive roster of talent, some difficult choices will be on the horizon.

Green has been the heart and soul of the Warriors throughout his career. With Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole nearing contract extensions, the Warriors will have to get creative concerning which pieces they want to keep around.

Throughout his career, Green's impact has been more significant than box scores may suggest. Despite the number of players who have started to impress with the Warriors, the veteran forward might be irreplaceable to some extent.

Last season, Green averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 52.5%.

The 32-year-old is set to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. His 2023-24 season is a player option for $27.5 million.

Green, the No. 35 pick in the 2012 draft, is a four-time All-Star and a seven-time All-Defensive team selection. He was the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year.

