"Everybody used to tell me it’s Kevin Durant" – Retired legend and 9-time NBA All-Star on who is he compared to in the current NBA

Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant has had to sit out since Jan. 15 after spraining the MCL in his left knee. He's expected to miss about four to six weeks.

Although Durant is rumored to be making an early return, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Durant is expected to spend the entire six weeks and probably more. That timeline would have KD missing the All-Star Game on Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

In his 15 years in the league, KD has been compared to a long list of legends. In an interview with San Antonio Spurs legend George Gervin, the "Iceman" revealed the Nets small forward had been likened to him.

"Everybody used to tell me it’s Kevin Durant," Gervin said. "I think they say that because of our size. He is taller than I am and he can put it on the floor and he can shoot it from 3, way deeper than I ever could, by all means. He can shoot it from midrange. He don’t go to the hole like I did, left- and right-handed, throwing a right-handed hook and stuff."

NBA legend George Gervin reveals Kevin Durant has been likened to him

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 15 in New York City.

George Gervin, who was selected as one of the NBA's 75 greatest players, has revealed that Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has been compared to him. Gervin is also on the American Basketball Association All-Time Team.

Gervin, a Hall of Famer and 9-time NBA All-Star and 3-time ABA All-Star, said that although KD is taller and has better shooting accuracy, they both have a similar, thin body type. Gervin, who is 6-foot-7, is also known as "Iceberg Slim," while the 6-10 Durant is often called the "Slim Reaper."

Gervin led the NBA in scoring four times and is ninth in all-time scoring average (26.18 points per game). Durant is also a four-time scoring champ and is fourth in scoring average (27.10 ppg).

Gervin said he's yet to see anyone as creative as he was going to the basket, however. No other player in the history of the game is known for the finger roll like Gervin, his signature scoring style.

"I don’t want to say that I don’t see anybody as creative as I was going to the hole," Gervin said. "But maybe I am saying that. You know? That was one of my things. If I could get by you, I’m going to the hole and lay it up on you some kind of way.

"Or I’m going to finger roll on you. That all comes from creating a mindset that I can shoot the jumper. So you come up on me, and I’ll go by you."

Gervin had nothing but praise and admiration for the current San Antonio Spurs team. He also singled out Dejounte Murray, calling him an All-Star player while recognizing and highlighting his talent.

"These guys play hard! Everybody knows that if you’re playing against these guys, these kids are going to play hard," Gervin said. "They’re learning how to win. They are in a lot of games. They’re just not finishing. That’s youth. I think the man on the team is Dejounte Murray. I think he’s an All-Star myself.

"I think he’s playing in the All-Star range. I really do hope. It would be good for him, and it would be good for San Antonio. He’s unbelievably talented, and I think he’s getting better and better. He’s going to get to that phase where he just knows how to win.

"The real teacher is on the floor during an in-game situation. That takes time. I think (coach Gregg) Popovich will come up with something and make us a winner. He normally does. The guys are just young right now."

