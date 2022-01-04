“Everyone knows who he is and what he does" – Patty Mills talks about how Brooklyn Nets will be able to improve offense with Kyrie Irving's addition

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is expected to make his season debut at the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Patty Mills, who has played the role of Irving while he's been away from the team, is excited to finally get a chance to play alongside the seven-time All-Star.

Due to the circumstances that Irving has been away from the team, some have speculated that Irving's reintegration process will be challenging. But both coach Steve Nash and All-Star Kevin Durant have already voiced their excitement and confidence that Irving’s return will only help the team.

Mills, who has only played in 34 games as a Net but is already a leader, has also voiced his approval. Mills, who signed with Brooklyn in August, told New York Post reporter Brian Lewis,

“Everyone knows who he is and what he does, but I think he'll be able to bring that good pace and movement and ball movement to the group. At times we get stagnant, and he'll be perfect for that.”

Surprisingly, the Nets offense has not been as elite most people would have thought, with just James Harden and Kevin Durant running the show. The team has been in many close games and struggled to put away opponents. There was no better example than the Nets losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 120-116 at home Saturday, when the Clippers outscored the Nets 40-29 in the fourth quarter.

Having Irving back on the court, even just for away games, could be a solution the Nets need to become a complete team.

Two reasons for the Brooklyn Nets' issues have been the players' health and the weight put on Harden, Durant and Mills to carry the offense. Irving can be a cure for all that once he steps on the court.

Brooklyn's most significant personnel issues have been Joe Harris, who is out with ankle surgery, and Irving, who has not played due to unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine. These are two key players to the offense, and their absence has put a lot of the offensive load on three players.

Harden, Durant, and Mills are the only players who average more than 14 points and over 30 minutes per game. Most of the offense runs through them, with Durant and Harden being the obvious first options. Mills has played a crucial role in wins. He scores 15.7 points while shooting 48% in the 23 wins, and 11 points while shooting 37% in the 11 losses.

Irving is no doubt an upgrade over Mills, who was brought in to be the sixth man only to be thrust into a starting role. Irving will return to the starting lineup, adding 13.6 more points in his career than Mills. It should be a pump in the offense.

Irving's inclusion into the offense will allow Durant and Harden not to have to be spectacular every game to win. Durant leads the league in scoring (29.8 points per game), and Harden is second in assists per game (9.9). Irving could give the Nets stars longer stints on the bench in the hope of helping them put teams away late.

The Nets have had a weird season, which has made the loss of Irving more apparent. Having Irving back could change a lot of the issues.

