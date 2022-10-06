Everything we know so far about the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation

Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green reportedly got into an altercation with teammate Jordan Poole at the team’s practice on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to break the news. Charania tweeted a brief summary of the physical altercation as well as an in-depth report covering the full details. He tweeted:

“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly."

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also added in his own report that the altercation involved some verbal sparring, but that no one was injured in the incident. He reported:

“The two players had been verbally sparring prior to some pushing, which escalated when Green took a swing and made contact with Poole. ... Poole wasn't hurt by the punch and completed his workout before leaving the practice floor on Wednesday."

Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas tweeted video footage of Jordan Poole continuing his workout after the incident:

“Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole. I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this."

Draymond Green shows remorse after altercation, still expected to be disciplined by team

2022 NBA Finals, Game 4.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Draymond Green was apologetic for his actions. Haynes mentioned that the incident is likely related to Jordan Poole’s impending contract extension with the Warriors:

“Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole. But there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp. With the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell Yahoo Sports."

Despite no one getting injured, Haynes added that disciplinary action is still expected to be handed out by the Warriors:

“Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected."

Wojnarowski also added to his report that the Warriors are still reviewing the incident:

“Team officials are reviewing the episode."

Both Green and Poole played key roles in the Warriors' 2022 championship run. Poole averaged 17 points on 50.8% shooting in 22 playoff games. Meanwhile, Green averaged 8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists, while shooting 47.9%.

Given the importance of both players to the Warriors' success, it will be interesting to see how the team deals with the incident.

