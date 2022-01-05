“Everything Steph does, I watch, I’d be a fool to not” – Jordan Poole talks about playing with Steph Curry and learning from him

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and guards Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole have been a big reason for the success.

Golden State (29-7) has won eight of its last ten games and is patiently awaiting a boost to their rotation with the return of star sharpshooter Klay Thompson.

Although Curry has marveled fans for years, no player has been as pleasant a surprise as third-year guard Jordan Poole.

After averaging just 12.0 points per game in 19.4 minutes last year, Poole has suddenly become one of the league's most valuable bench assets. Poole averages 18.1 ppg and has become a crucial part of the team's rotation.

In a recent article in The Athletic, the 22-year-old guard talked about how he's focused on picking the mind of Curry.

"Everything Steph does, I watch," Poole said. "I'd be a fool to not. And it's not like I'm watching it and applying somewhere else. I'm applying it in the same system he's in."

"The Jordan Poole who Steph Curry sees reminds him of his second-year self."

Jordan Poole becoming a weapon for Golden State

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole has thrived on the court this year.

The Golden State Warriors came into the NBA season needing someone from their bench to become a consistent contributor until veteran Klay Thompson returned.

Never in their wildest dreams did they believe Jordan Poole would take the leap forward in development that he has. After struggling to find a role last year, Poole has become one of the most important pieces of the rotation and has been a big reason for Golden State's success this year.

Jordan Poole provided a spark off the bench 32 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-9 3FGJordan Poole provided a spark off the bench 32 PTS | 12-17 FG | 5-9 3FGJordan Poole provided a spark off the bench 💥 https://t.co/MK3hbAxdyG

Poole has taken the right approach by trying to pick the mind of superstar guard Stephen Curry. He's turned into a dangerous weapon, giving already-deep Golden State another microwave scoring threat off the bench. Poole came off the bench to lead the Warriors with 32 points in Monday's 115-108 win over the Miami Heat.

With Curry and Poole, as well as the near return of Klay Thompson, Golden State is going to have plenty of scoring threats.Poole is averaging 18.1 ppg while shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range.

Poole, known as "The Microwave," has started 28 of 30 games this season. (He started just 21 games in his first two seasons.) Poole has been a reserve the past two games since returning from a six-game absence while in health and safety protocols.

