Ex-NBA champion drops heartfelt note to Gregg Popovich amid uncertain future NBA career return

Gregg Popovich suffered a mild stroke in November 2024 and has been on an indefinite break from work ever since. Since then, the 76-year-old has had questions surrounding his future and ability to continue on the touchline for the past couple of seasons. However, despite his advancing age, he has shown that he can handle the pressures of the job.

Per reports, Popovich will not return for the rest of the season and his future is unclear. This news has left the entire NBA contemplating whether this is the end for the coach who led the league's most consistent success story for over twenty years.

Many tributes and well-wishes have surfaced for the legendary coach, including heartfelt sentiments from high-profile figures like Kevin Garnett.

"It's awww good Pop!! Thx you for some great years of you!! Now go earn yours. Earned it brother. Love Pop. Respect!" commented the "Big Ticket", as he sent his wishes to Gregg Popovich on what many believe marks the legend's retirement from the game.

Kevin Garnett's tribute to Gregg Popovich. (Credits: IG/Kevin Garnett)

Garnett, who saw his Timberwolves beaten twice in a Playoff series against Pop's Spurs during his playing career, thanked the coach for his contributions to the game while also mentioning how he's earned a break away from the game after being closely associated with the NBA for over thirty years.

The former NBA champion, often compared with Pop's protégé Tim Duncan in discussions about the greatest power forwards, never had the opportunity to play under the outgoing Spurs coach, even in national team contexts. However, as shown in his message to Popovich, he holds the coach in high esteem.

Gregg Popovich hasn't announced his retirement yet, although his future has been cited as 'uncertain'

Despite the tributes pouring in, the possibility of Gregg Popovich returning to the Spurs bench cannot be ruled out entirely yet. Reports have stated uncertainty regarding the prospects of a return as the coach tends to his ongoing health concerns. However, there hasn't been any finality regarding the future still.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and Victor Wembanyama are unavailable for the rest of the season. (Credits: Getty)

With Victor Wembanyama also ruled out for the season, Spurs fans will likely be shocked. One of their most promising seasons in recent years seems derailed, and their star player and legendary coach are set to spend considerable time away from the game.

Kevin Garnett and others sending their tributes in for an imminent retirement for Pop only seems to have added to the concerned fanbase who might just have been holding on to a sliver of hope about the Gregg Popovich - Victor Wembanyama duo recreating what Pop did for the franchise with Tim Duncan.

