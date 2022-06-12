Examining the 3 adjustments the Golden State Warriors made in Game 4 of the Finals to level the series 2-2 against the Boston Celtics

The Golden State Warriors found themselves in a tough position heading into Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals. After heading to Boston tied at 1-1 in the series, the Warriors went on to lose Game 3 after a disappointing performance.

It meant the Warriors suddenly found itself in a must-win situation to prevent a daunting 3-1 deficit against the Celtics. With their backs against the wall, Golden State went on to showcase their true colors as a team of seasoned veterans.

Behind a jaw-dropping performance from superstar guard Steph Curry, the Warriors went on to win Game 4 with a final score of 107-97. The result evened up the series at 2-2, and once again gave Golden State homecourt advantage.

It wasn't an easy win for the Warriors, but the team went on to make plenty of intriguing adjustments to tie up the series before heading home. Let's take a look at how Golden State was able to pull off the win despite being underdogs in this game.

#3 Starting Lineup change

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Otto Porter Jr.

Heading into Game 4, there were plenty of questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors' team's rotation.

Veteran forward Draymond Green has continued to struggle throughout the series. Some speculated whether or not the team could look to replace him in the starting lineup.

Head coach Steve Kerr had another "curveball" in mind. The team announced prior to Game 4 that veteran forward Otto Porter Jr. would replace big man Kevon Looney in the starting lineup.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Starting lineup change for the Warriors. Otto Porter Jr. is replacing Kevon Looney. Starting lineup change for the Warriors. Otto Porter Jr. is replacing Kevon Looney.

It was a bit of a shocking development, especially after Golden State struggled with their efforts on the boards throughout Game 3.

Many thought that taking Looney out of the starting lineup would be a costly mistake. He has proved to be one of the most consistent rebounders for the Warriors throughout the preseason. Although Porter didn't go on to put up notable statistics, it proved to be a worthy move towards changing up the rotation.

#2 Extended minutes for Kevon Looney

Golden State Warriors big man Kevon Looney during the 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors announced during the pregame that Kevon Looney would be moved to the bench. It seemed as if it was an act of desparation for head coach Steve Kerr. Instead, Looney went on to get extended minutes in a different change of the rotation.

After sparringly playing in the team's Game 3 loss, Looney went on to provide impressive minutes for Golden State in their Game 4 victory.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: "I didn't play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake." Looney played 17 minutes in G3, played 28 minutes in G4. Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: "I didn't play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake." Looney played 17 minutes in G3, played 28 minutes in G4.

Looney went on to finish with six points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Warriors. Although he hasn't put up the biggest numbers for the team throughout the Finals, his impact on the court cannot be overstated.

He has gone on to average 7.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in just 22.9 minutes per game for the Warriors during the Finals.

#1 A bold call by head coach Steve Kerr

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and assistant Kenny Atkinson

Both the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors have been two of the most impressive teams throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs. They have made game-by-game adjustments which have led to impressive records. Both teams have yet to lose consecutive games, showcasing their ability to recover after a previous loss.

Veteran forward Draymond Green continued to struggle with his play on the court for the Warriors throughout the Finals. Heading into the fourth quarter, head coach Steve Kerr made the bold decision to keep Green out for extended minutes.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson Coach Steve Kerr made a bold move limiting Draymond’s minutes in the fourth quarter. His decision turned out to be good for the Warriors! Coach Steve Kerr made a bold move limiting Draymond’s minutes in the fourth quarter. His decision turned out to be good for the Warriors!

It was an eye-opening move, as Green has still been a crucial defensive asset for the Warriors throughout the postseason.

Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins all went on to step up with key timley plays throughout the fourth quarter. Green was eventually brought back in and made a number of timely plays for the Warriors. That resulted in the team picking up a crucial win on the road.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far