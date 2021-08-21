Examining the Washington Wizards' competitive rebuild in the 2021 NBA offseason

Despite a late-season resurgence, the Washington Wizards were subject to a gentlemen's sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Then the rumors started swirling. Rumors that stated Bradley Beal might re-consider his long-term future on the Wizards roster and how playing alongside Jayson Tatum in Boston was an attractive prospect.

Bradley Beal reportedly is thinking about asking the Wizards for a trade ahead of the NBA Draft. The Celtics are rumored to be his ideal destination. https://t.co/HgdEpSYjNW — NESN (@NESN) July 24, 2021

Generally, when a team hears their star is considering a trade request, the franchise goes radio silent. Look at the Portland Trail Blazers' handling of Damian Lillard's reported discontent over the last few weeks as a prime example.

Washington didn't go that route, though. Instead, they decided to attack these rumors on the front foot. The Washington Wizards became proactive in the trade market as they looked to create a playoff-caliber roster. After all, nothing solves discontent like winning.

Washington Wizards' competitive rebuild: Wheeling and dealing

In what can only be described as the Kobra Kai trade of the summer - strike first, strike fast, show no mercy - the Washington Wizards moved their star point guard Russell Westbrook in a trade with the LA Lakers.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook, 2024 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers for Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and No. 22 tonight, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 30, 2021

It may seem counterproductive to trade a star guard when trying to keep your franchise player happy, but there's certainly a method to the Washington Wizards' madness. In return for Westbrook, the Wizards got Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and the 22nd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Then a draft-night trade followed. The Washington Wizards re-routed their recently acquired draft pick from the Lakers, sending it to the Indiana Pacers for guard Aaron Holiday and the 31st selection in the draft. That draft pick ended up being G League Ignite forward Isaiah Todd.

Spencer Sinwiddie dribbles the ball up the court

Finally, the Washington Wizards filled their point guard hole by acquiring veteran floor general Spencer Dinwiddie from the Brooklyn Nets in a sign-and-trade. And that's where things got awfully messy for a moment.

Washington Wizards' competitive rebuild: The five-team trade

You may have thought each of these roster moves was made independent of each other, and for a while, there, so did everybody else. However, the Nets were insistent on not taking back any salary in the Dinwiddie deal, and as a sign-and-trade hard caps for the team receiving the player, the Washington Wizards found themselves in a kerfuffle.

Thus, one of the largest, most complex trades in NBA history came to fruition.

Spencer Dinwiddie told The Athletic "[I enjoyed] being part of the most complicated trade in NBA history, where a bunch of people changed hands and all this stuff and now having the most unique bonus in my contract"

So, how did this mammoth deal shake out?

The Wizards have announced the five-team trade which sent Russell Westbrook to L.A. and brought six players to D.C., making it official. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) August 7, 2021

Let's recap this real quick. Essentially, the Washington Wizards turned Russell Westbrook into Spencer Dinwiddie, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, Aaron Holiday, and Isaiah Todd.

If you want to keep your franchise player happy, blow it up and show him you're committed to becoming a more competitive team.

Washington Wizards' competitive rebuild: Analyzing the new roster

Last year, the Washington Wizards had two elite players: Westbrook and Beal, and then the talent level fell off a cliff. Of course, there were a number of young players gaining valuable game reps and improving week-on-week. But when your superstar scorer is in his prime, player development should be the last thing on a franchise's mind.

This isn't to say that young, productive players aren't valuable: they're essential to any contending team. Cost controlled, highly skilled and developing each year, young players make up valuable parts of a contending team's rotation - just ask Kyle Kuzma.

However, having a couple of stars, multiple young projects, and some journeymen rotation players is seldom enough to get the job done. And that's precisely what the Washington Wizards have decided to change this season.

In Kuzma, the Washington Wizards are adding a young, talented role player with championship experience. At 6'10'', the Michigan native will add size to the rotation along with a much improved three-point shot - he shot a 36.1% clip last season, by far the best average of his career.

Kyle Kuzma emerged as a good offensive rebounder and rim-protector last season

Kuzma is capable of starting at either the three of the four and will be looking to prove his encouraging rookie year wasn't a flash in the pan. Earning just $13 million for the next two seasons (with a player option for an additional year on top), Kuzma could find himself featuring in trade discussions as the Washington Wizards continue to retool their roster towards the trade deadline.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will offer toughness and experience from the bench. During his four years with the Lakers, KCP averaged 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 27.9 minutes per game. Caldwell-Pope is also close friends with Bradley Beal, which the Washington Wizards will hope eases the latter's any immediate wishes to play elsewhere.

Montrezl Harrell is a former Sixth Man of the Year and pick-and-roll maestro, capable of carving teams open when operating as the roll man on the perimeter. The issue with Harrell is that while he's a solid rotational weapon in the regular season, he seems to get exposed defensively during the playoffs. However, with both Daniel Gafford and Thomas Bryant also on the roster, Harrell could find himself in trade talks long before the playoffs roll around.

Aaron Holiday seems to be nothing more than a backup. After three disappointing seasons with the Indiana Pacers, the diminutive guard will be hoping that a consistent backup role alongside high-IQ players such as Deni Avdija and Rui Hatchimura will see him find a rhythm and rebuild some of his value around the league. In all truth, Holiday seems like a backup guard option, who could be used as a sweetener in future trade talks.

And then there's Spencer Dinwiddie, one of the most impactful guards in the league when healthy. During the Brooklyn Nets' rebuilding years, Dinwiddie's movement and foul drawing ability were widely admired around the league. However, after missing all but three games last season, serious questions remain about his ability to re-discover his basketball touch and stay healthy this year.

If Dinwiddie can stay fit and provide the fluidity he brought to the Nets, then he and Beal will form a fearsome guard pairing that will complement each other's games.

With the new acquisitions and the hiring of Wes Unseld Jr. as the new head coach, the Washington Wizards project to be a totally different prospect to the one that ended last season. Unseld said as much during a recent interview with The Athletic's Fred Katz:

"Well, I think your best defense starts at the end of your offense. So, the quality possessions, trying to take away some of the no-pass or one-pass possessions. And we talked about it. Great players are gonna (save) tough situations late in the clock, but trying to limit those one-on-one situations in the meat of the possession, where you’ve got nine guys locked in on you spatially — how does that work in your favor?"

Unseld has also discussed his vision for an improved defense from the Washington Wizards, and the moves made by the front office support that ideology. Both KCP and Kuzma have large enough wingspans to clog passing lanes or close driving opportunities in a second. And of course, the athletics of Bryant, Hachimura and Gafford is going to provide some excellent rim protection and shot contests off help-defense rotations or drop coverage schemes.

It remains to be seen what type of offensive and defensive system Unseld intends to implement for the Washington Wizards. But one thing's for sure: the front office saw a disgruntled superstar and made the moves necessary to put them in a position to "woo" him again next summer as he enters free agency.

In a league where stars are often pandered to, but rarely made to feel cherished, the Washington Wizards entering a competitive rebuild could be a masterstroke in their attempt to re-sign their talismanic bucket-getter.

Edited by Raunak J