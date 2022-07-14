Exclusive: "Kai and Kevin are a package deal" - NBA insider calls Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant inseparable, recalls spending time with them at Michael Jordan's party and the duo's problems and partnership

Brooklyn Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been making headlines even before NBA free agency started. Irving had a standoff with the Nets after the team refused to give him a long-term deal and now Durant has requested to be traded.

If KD is moved, there is a very big chance that Kai will follow the exit door. They came as partners to Brooklyn three seasons ago and could be on their way out together as well.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive "Inside The Huddle" podcast, "Scoop B" Robinson said:

“Kyrie opted into the player option which pays him $36.5 million next season but feels as though he is due a longer tender with Brooklyn which would be somewhere in the $45 [million per] year range.”

He added:

“Kai and Kevin are a package deal. This goes all the way back to when Kevin was a member of the Warriors, Kai was a Celtic.”

ESPN @espn



"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." @WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." .@WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯 "It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." https://t.co/vpp7uXc3Ku

Robinson added:

“I spent some time with them during All-Star break in Charlotte in 2019 at Michael Jordan’s party that he has every year. Those guys were inseparable. Kevin drinking red wine, 'Kai' drinking water, kind of mapping out their future. It’s a four-year partnership.”

The NBA insider’s information is very revealing, particularly when it comes to Irving. The former Boston Celtics star repeatedly vowed to come back if then Celtics' president of basketball operations Danny Ainge wanted him.

But as early as the All-Star break in 2019, Irving and Durant were already looking to form a super team and play together.

At the height of the Tokyo Olympics, Kevin Durant signed a four-year, $198 million extension that kicks in next season. Brooklyn was ready to offer Kyrie Irving his max deal as well, but reportedly removed it from the table after he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets



The Brooklyn Nets have signed 🗣 IT'S OFFICIALThe Brooklyn Nets have signed @KDTrey5 to a multi-year contract extension!!! 🗣 IT'S OFFICIALThe Brooklyn Nets have signed @KDTrey5 to a multi-year contract extension!!! https://t.co/ULopr4fquJ

The Nets continued to play hardball against Kyrie Irving in the offseason at the risk of alienating Kevin Durant. Once he lost his leverage, Irving didn’t leave the $36 million on the table and opted into his contract.

Kevin Durant was upset with how the Brooklyn Nets handled Kyrie Irving

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could leave the Brooklyn Nets in one offseason. [Photo: NBA.com]

After observing that their grand designs weren’t working as planned, Kevin Durant decided to bail out on his partner and the Brooklyn Nets. He reportedly asked team owner Joe Tsai to be traded this summer.

Appearing on Sportskeeda's exclusive "Inside The Huddle" podcast, "Scoop B" Robinson said about the superstar duo’s situation:

“I know, actually, that Kevin was very upset on how a lot was happening at one time. Kyrie’s contract situation and Kai missing out on $14 million for not playing home games last season.”

He added:

“I don’t think Kai, last season, was afraid to lose money and I think he demonstrated that but it seems as though he's being doubly taxed for his 'transgressions.'”

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



Which teams make sense as a landing spot? What would the trade packages look like? Here are 6 potential destinations for Durant: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Kyrie Irving situation and will reportedly request a trade from the Nets if Irving leaves.Which teams make sense as a landing spot? What would the trade packages look like? Here are 6 potential destinations for Durant: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr… Kevin Durant is monitoring the Kyrie Irving situation and will reportedly request a trade from the Nets if Irving leaves.Which teams make sense as a landing spot? What would the trade packages look like? Here are 6 potential destinations for Durant: basketballnews.com/stories/nba-tr…

The NBA insider continued with his thoughts on Kyrie Irving:

“He sat out, he didn’t play, the Nets didn’t even want him in away games because they didn’t want that distraction then COVID happened and it kind of ravaged through that team and they needed him because they were short of players.”

Robinson added:

“We go into the offseason and he’s getting punished again from that perspective. Something does have to give.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

It remains to be seen how their situation will pan out as the Brooklyn Nets are in no hurry to trade one or both of their superstars.

