Exclusive: NBA insider on surprising name who could join the Lakers this season - "But what would you give up for that?", discusses a possible trade scenario with Talen Horton-Tucker

Myles Turner could be the next name out of the Indiana Pacers as coach Rick Carlisle rebuilds the team. After Malcolm Brogdon's trade to the Boston Celtics, the big man might follow suit to a long-rumored destination.

Speaking to Jeff Skversky on Sportskeeda's exclusive podcast Inside The Huddle, "Scoop B" Robinson weighed in on Turner going to the Lakers.

“I think Myles Turner would make sense, but what do you give up for that? I know the Lakers for years have salivated over Buddy Hield. But to be honest with you, I think Buddy Hield fits in Indiana like a glove, specifically because you have Tyrese Haliburton, who I think is the future of the NBA at the point guard position.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Myles Turner would be ‘open’ to playing for the Lakers lakersdaily.com/report-myles-t… Report: Myles Turner would be ‘open’ to playing for the Lakers lakersdaily.com/report-myles-t…

Turner has taken trade rumors in stride over the past two seasons as his name is a staple almost every February trade deadline. Last season, he sensationally publicized that the Pacers were treating him like a glorified role player. He probably expected to be traded before former teammate Domantas Sabonis.

(The Athletic) “It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity. …I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”- Myles Turner on Indiana(The Athletic) “It’s clear that I’m not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity. …I’m not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that.”😳- Myles Turner on Indiana (The Athletic) https://t.co/Ggv0UnMqVo

The 25-year-old center is in the final year of his contract, so Indiana might be forced to trade him for something in return. He will be an unrestricted free agent after this season and could walk away, leaving the Pacers with nothing.

The most realistic scenario for Turner going to Hollywood will be a trade package that will include Buddy Hield for Russell Westbrook. LA may also have to include a future first-round pick to grease the wheels of the negotiation.

open.spotify.com/episode/1KzYjd… “I think there’s a slight divide right now where LeBron wants Kyrie and some people internally might prefer a Myles Turner/Buddy Hield type deal.”⁃ Jovan Buha while discussing the Lakers, Kyrie Irving, and Jeanie Buss’ tweet she made on 7/3/22 “I think there’s a slight divide right now where LeBron wants Kyrie and some people internally might prefer a Myles Turner/Buddy Hield type deal.” ⁃ Jovan Buha while discussing the Lakers, Kyrie Irving, and Jeanie Buss’ tweet she made on 7/3/22open.spotify.com/episode/1KzYjd…

Reports have recently surfaced that the Lakers’ front office is looking more at Turner and Hield than Kyrie Irving. While the Brooklyn Nets point guard is the splashy name, the Pacers’ duo could be a better fit.

Deandre Ayton to the Indiana Pacers could push the front office to trade Myles Turner to the LA Lakers

Several basketball analysts believe that the Indiana Pacers could offer Deandre Ayton a max deal, which the Phoenix Suns would be unwilling to match. If that happens, Ayton becomes the Pacers’ big-name signing, which would also cue Turner’s exit of Indiana.

“Scoop B” speculated on how a potential Turner deal with the Lakers could happen:

“If I’m Indiana, Deandre Ayton is who I’m guaranteeing a contract with. … If the Pacers are looking to move on and they can get DeAndre Ayton and they move Myles Turner to Los Angeles, that would make sense.

"If you do that, you’d have to create a package that would likely include a Talen-Horton Tucker, who the Lakers have been dangling around for years.”

theScore @theScore The Pacers are reportedly making a push for Deandre Ayton. The Pacers are reportedly making a push for Deandre Ayton. 👀 https://t.co/fqBqCbXAPV

Ayton is only 23 years old and matches the timeline of Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte and Ben Mathurin. It remains to be seen who Indiana will include in a trade with the Lakers to move Turner.

The Lakers Review @TheLakersReview “I don’t see Russell Westbrook getting traded. … the Indiana situation doesn’t make sense from the Pacers side of things. The Nets … taking on Russell Westbrook as an expiring contract is going to give them a $50 million dollar tax hit, around there. “I don’t see Russell Westbrook getting traded. … the Indiana situation doesn’t make sense from the Pacers side of things. The Nets … taking on Russell Westbrook as an expiring contract is going to give them a $50 million dollar tax hit, around there.

More importantly, the Pacers’ front office is not interested in dealing with the Russell Westbrook contract. They’re also not inclined to engage in a buyout with the former MVP should he arrive in Indiana via trade.

