Exploring how Giannis Antetokounmpo could maximize his earnings to north of $320,000,000 if he plays a waiting game

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 01, 2023 22:26 GMT
Giannis Antetokounmpo sent the NBA into a frenzy when he said he wouldn't sign an extension this year with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis didn't commit to signing one next year, either. The two-time MVP outlined he will only extend his stay with the franchise if he's assurances about the team's motivations to win a title.

In the wake of these comments, much has been made of Giannis' next move, the contract he is eligible to sign starting this year. Apart from pursuing the goal of winning a chip every year, the Bucks star will also look to maximize his earnings as he enters his career's peak years at age 28. He could earn north of $320 million if he plays the long game.

Exploring how Giannis Antetokounmpo pushing the extension deep into 2025 can help him earn $320 million

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the third year of the $228.2 million designated veteran contract extension he signed in 2020. He's guaranteed $45.6 million this season and $48.6 million next season. Giannis has a player option for $51.9 million in his final year of the deal in 2024-25.

Now, this is where it gets interesting. Giannis has multiple options. He could sign an extension with the Bucks this season on a two-year $128 million contract, which will be added to the remaining three years starting this year until 2025. So Giannis will earn $271.4 million until 2027-8. In this scenario, he will opt into the player option for $51.9 million in 2024-25.

The other route he can take is to agree to decline the player option in 2025-26 and sign a three-year $177 million extension, slightly increasing his total salary to $271.5 million.

He could earn up to $295.5 million if he picks up his player option in 2025-26 by signing a three-year $194.8 million extension in 2024. The option where he opts out of his contract in 2025-26 sees him signing a four-year $244.9 million extension, which will combine his earnings to a sum of $293.7 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo could stretch this till 2025 to secure the most lucrative options. Let's say he plays out the entire 2024-25 season without signing an extension until the end and agrees to opt into this $51.9 million player option in 2025-26.

In that case, Giannis could sign a four-year $269.4 million contract that bumps his total salary to $321,349,028 over five years, including the player option worth $51.9 million, indirectly becoming the first year of his new deal. The final year of his extended contract would fetch him $74.5 million.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will only be eligible for a four-year $235 million contract in free agency with a new team. If he declines the player option and re-signs with the Bucks, that deal will fetch him $317 million over five years due to bird rights.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
