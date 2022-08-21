"F**k Jamal Crawford for this abomination of an event... You knew what was gonna happen when LeBron pulled up" - NBA fan gives a damning account of 'TheCrawsOver' event

Fourteen years after the Seattle SuperSonics were dissolved, NBA basketball was reinvigorated in Seattle. LeBron James announced that he would be headlining "The CrawsOver," a pro am basketball league in the city, founded by former NBA player Jamal Crawford.

Following LeBron James' announcement, other NBA stars followed suit. Jayson Tatum, Isaiah Thomas, Aaron Gordon, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren announced their arrival at the event.

The event, however, did not go down as any fan would've hoped. The game took place at Seattle Pacific University, with a capacity of 3000. Fans lined up outside the venue the night before, but by the time the game started, it had reportedly devolved into a moshpit.

A user on Reddit, who was supposedly at the venue, detailed the situation, calling the situation an "abomination."

"I just want to say f**k the crawsover, f**k the security team there, and f**k Jamal Crawford for this abomination of an event. I got there at 3 am with my group, we were around 700-1000 in line (capacity we were told was 3000) so we were big chilling."

The user slammed the event for lack of security and negligence towards people who had been waiting for hours at the venue.

"Doors were supposed to open around 12:30, around 9 am people just f***ing bum rushed the front of the line and there wasn’t a single security person to stop or do anything about it.

"So from 9, people just stood there in a moshpit getting g***b**ed from all sides waiting for the doors to open, and the people that actually waited early basically wasted their time." (via) Reddit

Jayson Tatum, LeBron James and other the top NBA stars exit mid-game during the Crawsover

Jayson Tatum, left, and LeBron James, right.

The much-hyped game in Seattle was reportedly called off due to condensation on the court, with many recalling players slipping on the court.

Poor conditions and overcrowding at the venue sparked exits from Jayson Tatum and LeBron James during the game.

And, like that, Jayson Tatum is outta here. As fans tell him not to trade Jaylen Brown lol. Jayson was cookin before the game got cut early.

Bleacher Report reported that some of the spectators had seen at least one player slip on the floor during the game.

The game featured Tatum and LeBron on the same team and despite being short-lived excited, it did produce some great moments.









LEBRON THROWS IT DOWN OFF THE TATUM ALLEY OOP

