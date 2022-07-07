"F**k you and Joel Embiid" - Jimmy Butler hilariously responds to former NBA champion's heartfelt post for his tenure with Miami Heat as he signs with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler sounded off on PJ Tucker heading to the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency after signing a lucrative $33 million deal worth three years. Tucker posted a heartfelt message about his tenure with the Heat on Instagram, saying:

"What a year.. True underdogs that really got it out the mud and went against all odds. Miami you will forever be my home and heat nation i can’t thank you guys enough for the love you’ve shown all year. Though our journey together has come to an end the love will forever remain the same"

Butler didn't sound like a fan of this goodbye message from his former teammate. In that comment, he also mentioned Joel Embiid, who will be the latest superstar Tucker will be playing alongside in the next campaign with the 76ers. Here's what Butler wrote:

"F**k you and Joel Embiid. Yeah I brought him into this."

PJ Tucker was instrumental in helping Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat finish the regular season as the #1 seed. He also played a vital role in helping the three-time NBA champions reach the Conference Finals.

It's understandable why Jimmy Butler is furious about losing a teammate like Tucker. The former Rockets forward has proven to be a crucial player on title-contending teams, especially over the last two seasons. Tucker joining a rival team in the same conference also seems like a significant loss for the Heat, who may fail to find an apt replacement for him.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. Free agent PJ Tucker is finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Andre Buck ( @andrebuck14 ) told @TheAthletic Free agent PJ Tucker is finalizing a three-year, $33.2 million fully guaranteed deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent Andre Buck (@andrebuck14) told @TheAthletic @Stadium.

PJ Tucker will bolster the Philadelphia 76ers' chances of achieving postseason success

The Philadelphia 76ers have endured frustrating runs in the playoffs since their last NBA Finals appearance in 2001. Since then, they have failed to make it past the Conference semifinals, despite making 12 trips to the playoffs.

The 76ers desperately needed a veteran presence like PJ Tucker. He can push the team with his leadership and turn them into a physically dominating team with his hard-nosed defensive approach.

In many ways, he seems like the missing piece in the puzzle for the Philadelphia 76ers. Tucker's presence helped decrease the defensive pressure on his former teammates like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler and is expected to do the same with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat P.J. Tucker on joining 76ers, "This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I'm going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level. Philly fans demand greatness and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be." P.J. Tucker on joining 76ers, "This team is good enough to compete head-to-head with anybody in the league, and I'm going to come in here and do whatever I can to help get us to that next level. Philly fans demand greatness and it will be up to us to get to where we need to be." 76ers' exec Daryl Morey on adding PJ. Tucker, "We’re excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility and championship pedigree to our roster. P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition." twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/st… 76ers' exec Daryl Morey on adding PJ. Tucker, "We’re excited to add his leadership, toughness, defensive versatility and championship pedigree to our roster. P.J. wants to deliver an NBA title to Philadelphia and his work ethic and mentality make him an impactful addition." twitter.com/IraHeatBeat/st…

PJ Tucker also had one of his best seasons regarding his production on the offensive end of the floor. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in the regular season, while shooting 41.5 percent from three. He continued that form into the playoffs, managing 7.9 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting 45.1% from the arc.

Matt Brooks @MattBrooksNBA PJ Tucker improving in the open floor, not only with his floater but also as a short roll passer, is such a cool development this late in his career. Really fun utilization from Miami to let him do more than just take threes in the corners. PJ Tucker improving in the open floor, not only with his floater but also as a short roll passer, is such a cool development this late in his career. Really fun utilization from Miami to let him do more than just take threes in the corners. https://t.co/NKan0kUMDt

Tucker's presence also compensates for the departures of defensive-minded players like Ben Simmons and Danny Green for the Philadelphia 76ers.

