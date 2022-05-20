"F**k Tyler Herro!", "Bam Adebayo with 6 points on 6 shots f**k out my face dude!", "Jimmy FREE THROWS, Where you at bro?" - Fans relentless in roasting Miami Heat after blowout loss to Boston Celtics, say "Payton Pritchard is who Tyler Herro thinks he is!"

The Boston Celtics finally completed what they couldn’t do in Game 1 against the Miami Heat. Behind another Jayson Tatum first-half explosion and Marcus Smart’s impact on both ends, Boston ran Miami off the floor.

The Celtics took the Heat’s early punch, trailing by 10 midway through the first quarter before unleashing a crippling 60-21 eruption the rest of the way.

Miami had no answer to Boston’s shooting barrage and stifling defense that it looked over after 24 minutes with the Green Machine holding a commanding 70-45 lead.

It didn’t take long for stunned Miami Heat fans and delirious Celtics supporters to toss their colorful thoughts into the one-sided action:

“F**k Tyler Herro.”

darth maul 444 @jaidend444 fuck tyler herro fuck tyler herro

The reigning Sixth Man of the Year got plenty of slander as he barely got anything going. Tyler Herro finished with 11 points, a rebound and three assists. Boston’s game plan centered on mercilessly targeting the shooting guard and effectively taking him out of the game.

d @growup_dk bam adebayo with 6 points on 6 shots fuck out my face dude bam adebayo with 6 points on 6 shots fuck out my face dude

Justice+Equity ZONE @afrodiddi @BleacherReport 🤣 🤣

Jimmy FREE THROWS,

Where you at bro? Jimmy FREE THROWS,Where you at bro? @BleacherReport 😆😂🤣😂😆🤣Jimmy FREE THROWS, Where you at bro?

Nolan Martin @TheKidNM @ShannonSharpe Payton Pritchard is who Tyler Herro thinks he is @ShannonSharpe Payton Pritchard is who Tyler Herro thinks he is

Mo Drugz @YoungHandsomeMB Lookin for Bam Adebayo with a flashlight in the daytime Lookin for Bam Adebayo with a flashlight in the daytime 🔦

ham @GoinHAM9HD @WorldWideWob If you get hit wit a “too small” by Payton Pritchard, I’m sorry but it’s not a game no more @WorldWideWob If you get hit wit a “too small” by Payton Pritchard, I’m sorry but it’s not a game no more

A$AP Negro @notzaire Bam fooled the fuck outta me I’m not gonna lie Bam fooled the fuck outta me I’m not gonna lie

WE SUCK @CantHoldHerro @MiamiHEAT what the fuck did i just watch for like 3 hours? @MiamiHEAT what the fuck did i just watch for like 3 hours?

D. Bellamy @Deebell77 @statmuse Herro needs to give that 6MOY award back to league. @statmuse Herro needs to give that 6MOY award back to league.

Ahmed🇸🇴/Kendrick Lamar’s Publicist @big_business_ Bam watching Jimmy Butler fighting for his life and he’s content with dropping a triple single. Bam watching Jimmy Butler fighting for his life and he’s content with dropping a triple single.

The Boston Celtics’ fiery first half was again fueled by Jayson Tatum’s impeccable display, scoring 20 points on 7-10 shooting. Jaylen Brown was another catalyst with 15 points, missing only two of his seven shots, including a sizzling 3-4 barrage from three-point range.

Unlike Game 1 where they only had an eight-point lead, the Celtics obliterated the Miami Heat with a 25-point edge. Marcus Smart ended the first half with seven points, five rebounds and seven assists. He had a game-high +26 net rating and completely controlled the game on both ends of the floor.

Like in Game 1, the Miami Heat tried to bounce back with their best effort in the third quarter.

Unlike their first meeting, though, the Celtics didn’t cave in and match the Heat point for point. When Erik Spoelstra’s charges couldn’t make a dent, Boston was on its way to stealing home-court advantage.

Marcus Smart shows why he’s the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics

Marcus Smart's presence in Game 2 made all the difference for the Boston Celtics. [Photo: CelticsBlog]

Marcus Smart’s numerous doubters have been awfully quiet after the Defensive Player of the Year’s best game of the season, if not his career.

He helped limit Jimmy Butler and methodically directed the Boston Celtics' offense. Smart finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, 12 assists and three steals.

The 27-year-old point guard gave the Celtics the kind of maturity and basketball savvy that they sorely lacked in Game 1. He showed poise on offense and remarkable grit against the bull-strong and versatile Jimmy Butler on defense.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



24 Points

12 Assists

9 Rebounds

3 Steals

1 Block



What a return. ☘️ Marcus Smart tonight:24 Points12 Assists9 Rebounds3 Steals1 BlockWhat a return.☘️ Marcus Smart tonight:24 Points12 Assists9 Rebounds3 Steals 1 BlockWhat a return. 🔥☘️ https://t.co/foI0vrgCaS

The Boston Celtics’ decision to give Marcus Smart the key to the offense is looking more and more like one of their best decisions in years. They’ll need him to be at his best to finally get over the hump and come out of the East this year.

Edited by Adam Dickson