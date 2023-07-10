Fact Check- Are Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry getting a divorce? Debunking viral rumors

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry can't seem to catch a break with false rumors questioning their marriage. The latest rumor circulating on the internet is about their potential divorce. It started with Ayesha attempting to take her ring off during a daytime TV show called "Girl Chat."

A shirtless man walked in on the set as part of that segment, and Ayesha joked about thirsting on him by letting go of her wedding ring. With the couple already dealing with allegations of being in an open marriage previously, a section of fans spread the rumor that the two could be getting a divorce.

However, that is far from the truth. Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry have been happily married for the last decade and have shown no indications of going their separate ways. Ayesha herself debunked this rumor after wishing Steph with a heartwarming post on Instagram. Here's what she wrote in the caption:

"Happy Fathers Day Chooch!!! We love you so much. It is too much fun raising these 3 little humans together with my best friend and you add so much excitement, fun and wisdom to the journey! I am so proud of you. Watching you with our kiddos brings me SO much joy. Time to pop open a big wave and drive it down the fairway to celebrate!"

Ayesha Curry uploaded another picture with Steph Curry, calling him her "lover." Some fans continued to raise false allegations, but as always, the couple continued doing their own thing and remained unfazed by the rumors.

Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry are hated just as much as they are adored

No NBA couple is under the spotlight as much as Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry. The two have been very vocal about their relationship and family, making frequent public appearances, but that seems to have backfired. Fans have mercilessly thrown false allegations about their marriage through the years.

Steph and Ayesh have been a dream match and the ideal couple goals for the kind of equation they have had since they were teenagers. However, they are adored plenty but hated equally.

Much of it comes from anti-Steph Curry fans online. Being a popular NBA player has its perks and disadvantages, and like several others, the Warriors star gets to deal with both sides of it.

However, Curry has maintained his composure and remains unaffected by his haters. It reflects in his consistency on the court, which has allowed him to become one of the greatest players ever.

