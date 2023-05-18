Fact Check: Did Ben Simmons sign with Taiwan Tigers? Debunking rumors of 3x All-Star quitting NBA

Ben Simmons found himself included in a joke made by former NBA star Dwight Howard this week. On the heels of teams like the Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors being eliminated from the playoffs, Howard teased a Taiwanese superteam.

The picture showed Howard alongside notable players like Ben Simmons, James Harden and Klay Thompson among others all wearing Taiwanese jerseys. Following the photo, a Twitter account posted a tweet indicating that Simmons signed a two-year deal worth ¥49,882,000 to join the Taiwan Tigers.

Given that he's still under contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the news is certainly fake.

Poll : 0 votes