Fact check: Did Demar DeRozan support Israel in latest speech? Viral claim debunked

Amidst the Israel-Palestine war, much false information is being circulated on social media. One such piece of news has surfaced online showing Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan supporting Israel has now garnered enough traction from NBA fans.

An X user named, @StepBackPascal shared an image of DeMar on stage delivering speeches at an event, where the backdrop displayed 'Solidarity with Israel.' While sharing the image, the user wrote “WTF DeMar?” and added the caption within the image, “No wonder why the Bulls are boycotting wins.”

Here are the reactions of some fans:

“Oh no!" Demar doesn’t want the destruction of a country! How awful, one fan wrote

“This gotta be fake,” another fan chimed in.

While another fan countered the speculation:

“Post full context." He never actually said anything in support of Israel.”

Using this clue, we found that the image was originally taken from a video showing him receiving an award at the Spirit of Courage Gala hosted by the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Skokie, Illinois.

DeRozan delivered a general speech about mental health, not political issues while receiving a philanthropy award during the event's reception.

In his acceptance speech, DeRozan offered a message of encouragement, saying:

“I know we’re all going through something. You know everyday and life is a challenge. So, for me, I try to find a gateway to ease that challenge and give inspiration and hope for people to keep pushing.”

Deebo’s focus on mental health resonated with some fans, who pointed out his speech didn't address Israel.

“He never explicitly supported Israel AT ALL,” one fan said.

According to ABC 7 Chicago, DeRozan's recognition stemmed from learning about an Israeli basketball fan tragically killed by Hamas at the Nova Music Festival last year. In a show of support, the 34-year-old reportedly sent a signed jersey to the fan's family.

DeMar DeRozan taking his campaign to champion mental health awareness to next level

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, a vocal champion of mental health awareness, recently launched "Dinners With DeMar" on YouTube. This interview series is a space for athletes to have open conversations about life's challenges, including fame, career pressures, and mental health struggles.

Back in 2018, during All-Star Weekend, he bravely opened up by tweeting about his struggles with depression. Now, his series opens conversations, aiming to break down the stigma surrounding mental health.

"I wanted people that I already had a direct relationship with, so you could see the genuineness that comes from our conversations. I didn’t want it to seem like a podcast where you just do a Q&A," DeRozan told GQ Sports' Alex Wong earlier this month.

Additionally, the six-time NBA all-star established the DeMarar DeRozan Foundation to support underprivileged youth.