Fact Check: Did Grant Williams say he wouldn't turn down championship ring from either Celtics or Mavericks? Viral tweet debunked

Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams has been the subject of a viral tweet from the infamous social media troll account @BallsackSports this week. After Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks clinched an NBA Finals berth on Thursday, a tweet from the @BallsackSports account on Twitter/X circulated a fake quote from Williams.

In the photo and aforementioned quote, Williams is allegedly quoted as saying that he wouldn't turn down a ring from either the Dallas Mavericks or the Boston Celtics. Often, players who contribute to a team but wind up being traded midway through the year are awarded championship rings.

In this case, not only did Grant Williams not say the quote, but he also didn't play for the Boston Celtics in the 2023/24 preseason or the regular season. Given that, the team doesn't have to award him with a championship ring if they defeat the Mavs.

Check out the post in question below:

If the Mavericks win it all this year, the team would likely give Williams a ring, considering he played 47 games before being traded in February.

Looking back at Grant Williams' time with the Dallas Mavericks this season

As previously mentioned, Grant Williams was acquired by the Mavericks heading into this season. Following four years with the Boston Celtics, the team traded for Williams as part of a sign-and-trade deal last summer.

Williams then played 47 games for the Mavericks this season, going 24-23 with the team before being traded. During his time with the team, Williams averaged 26.4 minutes per game, logging 8.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.

Then, in early February, the Mavericks traded Williams along with Seth Curry and two picks to the Charlotte Hornets for PJ Washington. The deal proved incredibly valuable on Dallas' part, given how big of a difference-maker Washington has been with the team.

In the case of Grant Williams, the trade has allowed him to take on a bigger role in the team's offense. Over 29 games played for the Hornets, Williams wound up recording a career-high 13.9 points per game on a career-high 50.3% from the field.

Given that Williams had signed a four-year contract as part of the Celtics-Mavericks sign-and-trade deal, he still has three years left on his current contract, including the 2024-25 season.

As the Hornets will look to improve their roster and build around their young core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in the offseason, the team has shown little indication that they plan on parting ways with Williams.

With that in mind, should the Mavericks wind up winning the NBA Finals, Williams could enter into the 2024-25 season with an NBA championship ring.