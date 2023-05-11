Fact check: Did Lakers coach Darvin Ham ever shatter a backboard?

Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham is known as a defensive specialist. However, Ham had some offensive skills back in his day. He had glass-shattering dunking abilities in his college days.

Ham’s Texas Tech Red Raiders took on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament. The Red Raiders destroyed the Tar Heels 92-73. Surprisingly, UNC was not the only victim that game.

At one point in the contest, Ham threw down a two-handed slam and the force of the dunk shattered the backboard. The glass bursted into pieces and came showering down on the court. It was one of the most memorable moments in NCAA history.

Texas Tech lost in the next round of the tournament to Georgetown. Ham played at Texas Tech from 1993-1996.

Shaquille O’Neal was also known for his ability to shatter backboards. He broke 13 rims in his career, including two when he was with the Orlando Magic. Technology has since adapted with shatterproof backboards now used in high-level basketball.

Where did Ham play and coach before the Lakers?

Ham worked his way up the rankings before making his NBA head coaching debut with the LA Lakers. He played in the league for eight seasons from 1996-2005.

The undrafted forward had stints with the Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards, Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons. He won an NBA championship with the Pistons in 2004.

Ham spent a year playing pro basketball in Andalusia, Spain in 1999. He also played one season in the Philippine professional league before attempting to make an NBA comeback. He never played another NBA game following the 2004-05 season. Instead, he spent three seasons in the G-League before retiring in 2008.

Ham began his coaching career In October 2008 with G-League club Albuquerque Thunderbirds. He was on their coaching staff for three seasons, both as an assistant coach and head coach. The Saginaw Michigan native joined the Lakers' as an assistant on Mike Brown's staff in October 2011.

Ham had stints with the Atlanta Hawks (2013-2018) and Milwaukee Bucks (2018-2022) before joining the Lakers last offseason. He was officially hired as the Lakers' head coach on June 3, 2022.

The Texas Tech alumni won his first NBA championship as a coach in 2021, when he served as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In Ham's first season with the Lakers, the team finished seventh in the Western Conference with a 43-39 record. They are currently leading 3-2 in their second-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors.

