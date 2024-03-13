Fact check: Did LeBron James' peer claim he was using PEDs? Debunking viral claim about Lakers superstar

LeBron James has been shattering all conventional notions about a 39-year-old NBA player. Even in his 21st season, the King is playing like an athlete in his early 30s.

Bradley Martyn, the famous YouTuber and bodybuilder, said in an interview that James’ body was not natural and that he was using “illegal substances” or PEDs (performance-enhancing drugs) to maintain his longevity and perform at the highest level even at this age.

“If it is not the juice, it is something quote-unquote 'illegal substance' to make them more efficient, to make them recover faster,” Martyn said in an interview.

An X/Twitter post by the user name Maximus A. Smith has now claimed that one of the former athletes, possibly from the NBA, also confirmed the LA Lakers star to be using PEDs.

Despite claims of such a grave nature, the user said that ESPN and the media have been deliberately ignoring the issue.

So far, there has been no official statement from any of LeBron James’ peers. Except for Bradley Martyn, neither the above-mentioned athlete nor the peer has confirmed the claim. Martyn is also making the claim without any evidence.

These claims are false, given that they are not coming from a trusted source and lack evidence. The user's posts are mostly centered towards harsh criticism of James. Moreover, this is not the first time James has been accused of using PEDs. The previous claim was later falsified.

MMA fighter Chael Sonnen accused LeBron James of using PEDs last year

In 2023, former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen claimed that LeBron James had been taking PEDs in order to remain at the top. Sonnen, who is currently employed with ESPN, had said that he and the Lakers star have the same drug dealer who sells them Erythropoietin (EPO).

"And he and I have one thing in common, we use the same drug dealer to buy our EPO. And I don't see anything wrong with that... It was something called EPO,"Sonnen said (via Marca).

EPO is a performance and endurance-enhancing drug that is banned in the NBA.

"And in the world of performance-enhancing drugs, in my experience, EPO is king. And it is king by eight. I would pass up five other stuff just to have that. But it's very, very difficult to get. It's very expensive. We happen to have the same guy," Sonnen added.

When asked if his claim had any validity, Sonnen casually said “yes” and moved on to continue his claim. He added that others like Dwyane Johnson aka “The Rock” also use steroids but deny it while there is nothing wrong in using them.

Recently on his podcast, “The Ticket and The Truth,” former NBA player Kevin Garnett casually said that LeBron James must be using "BALCO" or "new juice” to perform at the highest level.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated LeBron James almost a decade ago to see if he had been using any PEDs. He was cleared of using any illegal drug. As long as they are not confirmed, these claims remain invalid.