Fact check: Did Mark Jackson make questionable comments about LeBron James’ wife Savannah during 2018 NBA Finals? Viral rumor debunked

Back in 2018 during LeBron James' eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance, basketball analyst Mark Jackson made remarks about James' wife Savannah.

Many fans questioned Jackson's comments. as it sounded as if he were interested in getting physically intimate with LeBron's wife. Listening to the analyst's statements without context, a huge question mark may pop out in your head.

Jackson said live on TV during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals:

"I'd hit (Savannah) out the park, no question. With all due respect."

Due to this remark, fans on social media have been flabbergasted up until now and are still talking about it despite the remarks being made five years ago.

However, it appears that everything has been a misunderstanding. A YouTuber named Axel Smithson posted a video of Jackson's comments about LeBron James' wife with the full context.

Apparently, the analysts were discussing Savannah's softball career. Jackson implied that he'd knock James' wife out of the park on the playing field and not where everyone is maliciously thinking.

LeBron James' Heroics in the 2018 NBA Finals: A superhuman effort

2018 NBA Finals - Game Four

LeBron James' numbers in the 2018 Finals read like something out of a basketball fantasy.

Over the four-game series, he averaged an astonishing 34 points, 8.5 rebounds, 10 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game. These numbers alone would be impressive, but it's the context in which they were achieved that truly defines James' greatness in the series.

The Finals opened with a game that will forever be etched in NBA lore. Facing the mighty Golden State Warriors, James delivered a masterclass. He posted an incredible 51 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, becoming the only player in Finals history to record a 50-point game in a loss.

What makes James' 2018 finals performance even more remarkable is the context in which it occurred. His Cleveland Cavaliers were significantly undermanned, facing a Warriors team featuring the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

With limited supporting firepower, LeBron had to shoulder an extraordinary burden. He did so admirably, often single-handedly keeping the Cavaliers competitive against a juggernaut Warriors squad.

While James' performance was awe-inspiring, it was evident that the weight of carrying the Cavaliers took a toll. Despite his superhuman efforts, Cleveland lost the series 4-0, a testament to the Warriors' dominance.

Although LeBron James and the Cavaliers fell short in the 2018 Finals, his performance remains a defining moment in NBA history. It serves as a reminder that even in defeat, true greatness can shine through.